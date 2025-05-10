Hollywood’s favorite British football team gets rowdy on Las Vegas Strip

Members of the newly promoted English Football League Championship club have partied at several nightclubs on the Las Vegas Strip — and had an elevator mishap.

Led by one of their Hollywood-star co-owners, members of Wrexham A.F.C. are picking up another road victory on the Strip.

Since landing by private jet Thursday, members of the team, which just won promotion to the English Football League Championship, have partied at Lavo at The Venetian, Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace and Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand. They even stalled an elevator, or “lift,” in British parlance, at Hakkasan on Thursday night by jumping up and down.

The partying footballers waited for what officials say was 20 minutes before being rescued. They continued to jump around after being let off the lift. Suffice to say, they’re happy.

Later the Wrexham squad was showered with sparklers, lighted letters spelling (correctly) the team’s name and pouring from a 9-liter bottle of champers.

Saturday afternoon, the team continued the cavorting at Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand, with superstar DJ Steve Aoki making his club debut. The effervescent, multi-tattooed ensemble descended on the shirtless Aoki as he led the party for the sun-splashed revelers.

Sunday, the team waded into Tao Beach at The Venetian.

Co-owner Rob McElhenney and his wife, Kaitlin Olson, took up a VIP table at Omnia on Friday. They joined headliner Cedric Gervais in the VIP booth, which is tantamount to scoring a goal in any Las Vegas nightclub.

McElhenney, who co-stars with Olson in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” co-owns the fabled franchise with A-lister Ryan Reynolds.

The celebs’ collective and energy has led to a revival of a franchise founded in 1864. The club is once more celebrating a promotion in the Football League, its third such kick up the ladder in as many years, and their third weekend party on the Strip.

The ownership team has reportedly spent more than $665,000 (or £500,000) on this hopscotching adventure. That’s enough to keep the champagne flowing and, if need be, fix a lift.

