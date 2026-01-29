‘High-energy, swing show’ premiering off the Strip

The gents who front Phat Cat Swinger know they are good. They want you to know it, too.

“I feel like there’s some lack of energy when it comes to jazz and big band in this town,” says Blake Lewis, the singer and beat-box artist who finished second to Jordin Sparks on the sixth season of “American Idol” nearly a decade ago. “This show is a shot to the heart, a rush of blood to the head, a high-energy swing show.”

Marco Palos, the co-frontman with the demure nickname “The Sax Machine,” says, “We’ve been to places that were maybe a stuffy crowd, but by the end they’re standing up and are with us. It’s like, ‘Woo! That was hard, but we did it, and next time it will be that much easier.’”

PCS (get to know that acronym) premieres at South Point Showroom at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $41, all-in.

The play for South Point Entertainment Director Michael Libonati and Phat Cat manager Michael Licata is to fill the place a reasonable price over three nights. Then, run the act on the carousel of such South Point recurring headliners as Human Nature, the Righteous Brothers, Bronx Wanderers and ABBACadabra.

The band radiates energy, and reminds through marketing it plays a track-free set. Sporting a handlebar mustache and meticulously coiffed mane, Palos founded the band in Hollywood in 2005. They became popular on the Disney Resorts circuit, at Dollywood and toured cross-country in 2024-‘25.

PCS packed the Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater this past September. They rocked a private VIP party at The Theater at Virgin Hotels on New Year’s Eve.

“Every moment of the show is a thing, and it’s funny, our Vegas show is 80 minutes or so, and it almost feels like not enough time,” Palos says. “When we’re doing this set list, we had so much trouble, it was like ‘Oh! But we’re going to miss that song!’”

The cornerstone of PCS’s set list is a mix-up of vintage-Vegas favorites with more contemporary classics. “The Way You Make Me Feel,” by Michael Jackson is a band favorite. “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell is given a swingin’ overhaul. Prince, George Michael and (inevitably) Bruno Mars are heard from.

The goal is to quicken the pulse at this locals-laden resort.

“I think we’re gonna inject some new life into that room,” Lewis says. “Pacemakers, look out.”

Magical dates

Alice Cooper and Criss Angel have tacked on two shows to “Welcome To Our Nightmare” at Angel’s theater at Planet Hollywood. Performances have been added for April 2 and May 21, all shows are on sale now. Cooper plays the father, Angel the son in this “theatrical feast that will destroy your mind!” as the promotional material promises. No coin-behind-the-ear tricks in this one. But we will have such Cooper classics as “Poison,” “I’m 18,” “School’s Out,” “You and Me” and more in this exercise in rock, magic, mayhem, etc.

Preach it

A name popped from the latest bookings at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. Special guest Preacher Lawson will take the stage on Feb. 13-14. Lawson was in the original lineup of “America’s Got Talent: Live!” at Luxor Theater in November 2021. Lawson ably hosted the show in its earliest days after reaching the season 12 “AGT” finals.

Line!

I was driving along I-15 last week, glancing at the attorneys’ billboards, and thought to call the esteemed Oscar Goodman. He was actually about to call me, with this tale: Goodman had just heard from Line Renaud, an old friend from his early years in VegasVille. The French chanteuse is 97 and still sounds as vibrant as ever.

Renaud headlined on the Strip in the ‘60s, mostly at the Dunes. The street leading into Caesars’ VIP entrance on Flamingo was named for her in 2017. It was formerly Caesars Palace Drive. Goodman said, “I don’t think anyone knows who she is anymore, or how big she was here. She was terrific.”

Cool Hang Alert

Catch Mojo Juju whenever and wherever possible. The fiery duo of Lea Cappelli on vocals and Nazim Chambi on guitar lead a rocking four-piece band through popular covers, and they have some inspired originals, too. Their latest, “Rebecca” is out now. And their next show is 9 p.m. Saturday at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. No cover, and guests must be 21 years or older. Table reservations recommended.

