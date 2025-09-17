Sphere’s next resident headliner no stranger to huge events

“Illenium Presents Odyssey at Sphere” follows Anyma’s “End of Genesys” and Unity as EDM shows at Sphere.

The first performer to headline Allegiant Stadium and Sphere is … Who, folks? Probably not who you would guess.

Illenium is that trailblazer. The 34-year-old DJ icon’s first foray at the Bulbous Wonder, “Illenium Presents Odyssey at Sphere,” runs March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 (tickets on sale Sept. 26 at illenium.com). The dates were announced Wednesday morning.

Illenium’s show is the third EDM production at Sphere. It follows Anyma’s eight “End of Genesys” shows from December 27-March 2, and the current Insomniac-Tomorrowland Unity series, which runs through Oct. 18.

Illenium and has a flair for grand events and trailblazing productions. The electronic-music star and producer was the first headliner of any type to play a ticketed show at Allegiant Stadium in July 2021.

Born Nicholas D. Miller, Illenium has headlined LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau, Zouk at Resorts World Las Vegas, Tao Group hospitality venues, multiple EDC events and the original format of Life is Beautiful.

The shows will support the new album “Odyssey,” set to arrive “soon,” according to Republic Records. The performances will feature the single “Forever,” British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan and Swedish artist Alna; and “In My Arms,” with Hayla, another British performer and among the most in-demand vocalists in electronic music. That track has generated 9 billion streams.

Illenium is partnering with animation studio Woodblock. The Berlin-based company is known for “cinematic storytelling and immersive design,” says a news release. Woodblock is leading the show’s creative and technical production.

The headliner says of the new release, ” “Odyssey is a journey of self discovery and acceptance. It’s a moment where fans feel understood, a space where we’re all together and present for that same emotional escape.”

Hello, ruby Thursday

How many drag legends does it take to change a light bulb? One, if you are Frank Marino and the bulb is for the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

Marino is installing the first ruby-colored light in the famous sign at 8 a.m. Thursday. All the bulbs will then be turned ruby, signifying Marino’s 40th (or, ruby) anniversary as a Las Vegas headliner.

Marino’s Vegas stage career dates to (do you remember?) the 21st night of September 1985, when he premiered in “Evening at La Cage” at the Riviera.

Marino is performing three anniversary shows at 24 Oxford at Virgin, his current Vegas performance home, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. There has been speculation (at least, I have speculated) this might be it for Marino. But he tells me he plans to perform through 2026, not yet ready to pack the gowns.

Moss pens Sinatra tome

Double Down Saloon and Frankie’s Tiki Room owner, busy author and column favorite P Moss presents a reading of his latest fiction novel, “Screwing Sinatra,” from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at The Writer’s Block in downtown Las Vegas.

Dayvid Figler of “City Cast” podcast co-hosts a conversation about the book, released Tuesday. The “Screwing Sinatra” plot centers on Old Blue Eyes’ crisscrossing relationships with John F. Kennedy and mob overlord Sam Giancana, who conspire to steal the 1960 presidential election.

Sinatra mishandles the situation, a mob assassin is called in, and we can’t say if the Chairman sings “Come Fly With Me” until we read the book. Go to thewritersblock.org for intel.

On the topic of books …

Lionel Richie’s stage conversation for “Truly,” is Oct. 2 at Encore Theater. Star comic and fellow Encore headliner Sebastian Maniscalco steers the back-and-forth.

All guests receive a copy of the book. There shall be no musical performance. But Richie’s “King of Hearts” production returns Oct. 15, 17–18, 22, 24–25.

“Truly” is set for release Sept. 30, and is said to be a “no-holds-barred memoir.” We welcome that. The multifaceted superstar has been barring his holds for most of his career. Time to throw some leather. The show is a partnership with The Writer’s Block.

Your London moment …

The Kats! column at this writing is again, and still, in London with Penn & Teller at the legendary Palladium. This is my first visit to the city, but I’ve moved around effectively, as if a longtime resident. I’m walking everywhere; the West End is a place I’ve only read about but feels very natural.

Not claiming to be an expert on “The Big Smoke” after spending five days here (so far), but this is a jay-walking city. Londoners are like pedestrian daredevils. I’ve taken part, and nearly been taken out by two Hackney Carriages, three bicyclists and a double-decker bus. It’s an art form, walking this city.

The only logistic foul-up was getting lost inside a theater. The fabled Palladium. I’d just interviewed Teller late after P&T’s opening night performance. I ambled outside his dressing-room door, went up some stairs, down some other stairs, passing the Royal Box, to the theater’s famous “Get Out” mirror (look it up) until finally shouting, “Teller! How do I get out of here?!”

“Come back!” he called out. The exit was through the back door of his dressing room, down some stairs, to the backstage security desk. Two guards were there, seated under several surveillance monitors. “We just watched you get lost, Mate,” one said. “Great show.”

Cool Hang Alert

Sax virtuoso Jimmy Carpenter plays the OG Sand Dollar on Spring Mountain and Polaris from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday. I most recently saw him a couple weeks ago with Bill Murray at the Big Blues Bender at Westgate. He was a busy dude. “I’ve nearly recovered,” he reports. No cover; try the pizza.

