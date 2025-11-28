Here’s how to see Mariah Carey perform for free on Las Vegas Strip

Mariah Carey is performing for free on the Las Vegas Strip. Here’s how you can grab tickets.

Mariah Carey has an early Christmas present for fans just as she opens her holiday residency at Dolby Live. “The Queen of Christmas” is offering free seating for a three-song performance at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The post is on the oslaproductions.com seat-filler site. This will be staged at Dolby Live (Mariah’s show is already built there), on an off night for her show. Look for her performance to air appear on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2026 With Ryan Seacrest” on ABC.

Rob Gronkowsi and Julianne Hough co-host the Las Vegas party. Expect to see them hold forth from the roof of the Cosmopolitan.

Monday’s event is limited to locals 18 and over, and transportation will not be provided.

Dick Clark Productions also plans to present from multiple MGM Resorts International resorts for the NYE West Coast show.

Carey is hosting a pop-up bar at Park MGM’s On the Record nightclub beginning Friday. Her Christmas-themed residency runs Friday through Dec. 13. And those are paid shows.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.