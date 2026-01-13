Heavy-metal icons appearing at Las Vegas Strip arena

The upcoming Five Finger Death Punch tour is cracking open Michelob Ultra Arena in September.

The Vegas hard-rock band plays the venue Sept. 19 (ticketmaster.com for ticket info). The current lineup is lead vocalist Ivan Moody, rhythm guitarist Zoltan Bathory, bassist Chris Kael and drummer Charlie Engen.

The band celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025. Its 2007 debut, “The Way of the Fist,” went gold with more than 500,000 copies sold. The 2009 follow-up “War Is the Answer,” went platinum (more than 1 million units sold), as did its third release, “American Capitalist,” in 2011.

The band’s next quartet of albums all also went platinum: “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell,” Volume 1 (2013),” “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 2 (2013),” “Got Your Six (2015),” and “And Justice for None (2018).” The band has been one of the most commercial successful heavy-metal bands of the decade.

