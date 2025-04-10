Headlining DJ to play free downtown Las Vegas concert

The show is free, though a ticket is required at blockparty.vegas/feed.

Fremont East and Wynn nightclubs are the Vegas version of, “Never the ‘twain shall meet.”

But those unalike entertainment and hospitality destinations are merging for “Feed The Block,” a Fremont East Entertainment District block party from 8 p.m.-midnight April 17, starring headlining DJ Gryffin. The show is free, though a ticket is required at blockparty.vegas/feed.

The show will be staged at the intersection of Fremont and 6th streets, a few cartwheels east of Corner Bar’s We All Scream, Commonwealth, The Laundry Room, Cheapshot and Discopussy.

Not at all related to The Griffin, the original Fremont East tavern a few blocks to the west, the DJ will perform a set from the iconic Forest House Art Car. The intersection will be closed to vehicular traffic, so we can dance.

Gryffin released “Pulse,” his third album, and launched the tour of the same name. Born Dan Griffith, the DJ is a respected electronic-music artist, embracing melodies, live instrumentation and emotional showmanship.

His debut album, “Gravity,” topped Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart in 2019, with hit singles “Tie Me Down” with Elley Duhé. His 2022 follow-up, “Alive”, included collaborations with such crossover artists including as OneRepublic and MØ.

