He juggled. He rode the unicycle. Now he has a Las Vegas Strip special

“Jeff Civillico: Comedy in Action,” a show captured on the Strip, is streaming on all the platforms.

The trailer rolls with the reminder, “The youngest Las Vegas headliner to produce and star in his own residency on the Strip.”

If you didn’t know it then, you know it now. Civillico’s “Comedy in Action” comedy special is streaming Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube TV.

The special captures Civillico’s stage show at the since-closed Anthony Cools Theater at Paris Las Vegas. The streaming show was recorded in his finale on Dec. 18, 2019.

Civillico was 26 when he arrived Vegas to star in his self-propelled “Amazed” in 2009 at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. Civillico moved to a three-year stint with magician Nathan Burton at Flamingo, then headlining shows at Imperial Palace/The Quad (now Linq Hotel) and Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo prior to his relocation to the Cools Theater at Paris Las Vegas.

The performance is stitched with four vignettes, featuring Civillico’s parents; former Caesars Entertainment exec Jason Gastwirth; and Peter “Panic” McLaughlin, the street performer who discovered Civillico as a kid and performed in the final show.

Civillico’s Strip production was a family friendly endeavor, a celebration of dazzling physical comedy (no one worked a stepladder or unicycle like Civillico), juggling (Penn Jillette once introduced him as “the second-most famous juggler in the world,” after himself) and improv comedy.

Since leaving the Strip, Civillico has turned his focus to his Win-Win Entertainment charity, which pairs professional entertainers with charity organizations. Win-Win focuses on health care, at-risk kids, foster care and those with special needs.

Civillico has also been burning it up on the public-speaking circuit, as a corporate emcee, and visiting children’s hospitals across the U.S. He told me at the time he announced his show was closing, “There are a lot more things I want to accomplish.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.