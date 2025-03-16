Has Stewart played Vegas more than anywhere else? ‘Oh god, yes’

Rod Stewart celebrated No. 200 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday. That’s a personal record for one venue.

Rod Stewart performs “Maggie May” and “You Wear it Well” in succession at the Colosseum. That’s how the songs were released, back-to-back, in 1971-72.

Friday night, Sir Rod explained why.

“After ‘Maggie May’ became a hit single and went all over the world, they needed a follow-up,” Stewart said. “So I did ‘You Wear it Well,’ which is essentially the same song, same tempo. I probably shouldn’t say that. But I’m getting on in years, it’s time to be honest!”

Then he smiled, like a headliner who has very little to prove and is on stage for the love of it. At 80, Stewart was lively and obviously having a great night. Early on, he spun and shook his tush to the crowd, showing off the super-sized stars on his back pockets.

A lifelong and very good soccer player, Stewart didn’t kick the soccer balls into the crowd (this practice has become more trouble than it’s worth). But he handed out a couple to folks in the front row. His backing singers did boot a few into the audience.

For those keeping score, and Stewart definitely is, it was the rock legends’ Stewart’s 201st show at the Colosseum. In his return, his residency is re-titled “The Encore Shows.”

The performances were announced last August, after Stewart postponed what was to be his 200th and final show at Caesars. Instead, he extended, through next Saturday, back in (Maggie) May 29-31, and June 1-8.

After an eight-month pause, Stewart celebrated No. 200 Wednesday. He has played the Colosseum more than any other venue in his nearly 65-year career.

Caesars Entertainment Regional President of Caesars Entertainment Sean McBurney presented Stewart with big plaque marking the 200th. He did some fact-checking with Stewart just after the on-stage event.

“I confirmed it with him. I said, ‘Rod, it’s official now that you’ve played the Coliseum at Caesars Palace more than any other venue in the world,’” McBurney said during a phone chat Saturday. “And he looked at me and said, ‘Oh, god yes.’”

Stewart has played the Colosseum since 2011, a longer tenure than any headliner aside from Jerry Seinfeld, who premiered at the venue in 2003.

“It’s an honor to have him here. He’s Rod Stewart, and he could play anywhere in the world,” McBurney said. “For him to choose us is very humbling.”

The Vegas connector

Stewart’s show is teeming — teeming, I tell you! — with Vegas musicians of the strings variety. Chandra Meibalane, Jennifer Lynn, Adrianna Thurber, Christina Levi, Crystal Yuan, Amanda Andreasen, Lindsey Springer and Jennifer Hellewell were out for “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” Main violinist J’Anna Jacoby, who joined Stewart in 1999, has recently moved to Vegas (those with Northern California ties note Jacoby graduated from Shasta High in Redding and Chico State University).

Meibalane is married to keyboard great Otto Ehling. Both perform with David Perrico and the Raiders House Band. The couple are expecting their first child, Theodore, on April 13. So expect a lot of , “Just win, baby!” references this spring.

What else … Ah, we remind that backing singer Becca Kotte played Sherrie Christian in “Rock of Ages” at The Venetian and then Rio from 2013-2016. That’s where we met Mark Shunock, as Lonny, who is busy building the block at The Space 2.0.

Ru Paul’s page-turner

An icon among icons, Ru Paul appeared at Flamingo Showroom, on Friday night, the event marking the paperback release of the autobiographical tome, “The House of Hidden Meanings.” This was a night before “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live” was to celebrate its 1,000th show in the venue.

From the stage, Ru Paul honored a pair of Vegas drag favorites, Larry Edwards and Derrick Barry. Edwards has been famous for decades for his portrayal of Tina Turner, and more recently his mastery of Beyoncé. Barry is devastating as Britney Spears. He’s the inspiration for the line, “He’s better at Britney than Britney.” That’s no joke.

What Works in Vegas

Shin Lim at Palazzo Theater. Lim’s show is super-tight, well-produced and his box-office numbers are strong. A nearly full-house crowd turned out Thursday night.

Lim is known to resist big-box illusions (we can’t speak for big-box stores), but the show plays large with a stage originally designed for “Jersey Boys” in another lifetime. He brings advanced lighting, paper cards falling from the sky, and his signature playing-card-designed set.

Lim’s wife, Casey Thomas, performs her card-manipulation/Lyra-hoop act near show’s end. Bedros “Spidey” Akkelian is the mentalist/featured act, Colin Cloud’s role in the show at the Mirage before Lim moved to Palazzo and Cloud to Harrah’s Cabaret.

Lim is still the only two-time winner of “America’s Got Talent.” See him, and you’ll see why. His imagination is as wild as his hair.

Cool Hang Alert

Staying with Caesars, Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar is delivering in the former Cleopatra’s Barge space. Thursday night it’s Caviar Karaoke (I’m saying, caviar will be cheaper than chicken eggs soon), Friday it’s Indie Florentino and Saturday it’s Justin Carder & The Southern Language. Also, see Mojo Juju, at this place or Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at Cosmopolitan, any night. Great cover bands, no cover charge. Go to caspianslv.com for intel.

