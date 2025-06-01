‘Hamilton’ every year in Las Vegas? Not quite. But it will be back

Hamilton loads out of The Smith Center on Sunday, but this is not the final run of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece in Las Vegas.

“Hamilton” has swept through The Smith Center, the lead character a Founding Father in the Las Vegas musical-theater community. The show is finishing its third sold-out run at Reynolds Hall on Sunday, with a 2 p.m. matinee and 8 p.m. sendoff performance.

This is not the final run of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece in Las Vegas.

“Oh, I’m certain that it’s coming back,” says The Smith Center President Myron Martin. “I’m equally certain its success will continue here, around the country and around the world.”

The original cast is planning to reunite at the Tony Awards show on June 8, celebrating its 10th anniversary of opening on Broadway.

The musical was a “must” to play The Smith Center when it announced its first national tour in 2017. As Martin was constantly asked, “When will ‘Hamilton’ play here?” the production premiered on that tour at Reynolds Hall in May 2018.

Martin has dreams, unattainable, about “Hamilton” playing Vegas annually.

“This isn’t going to happen, but I’d take ‘Hamilton’ again next year and the year after, and the year after that, if I could get it,” says Martin, who is busy finalizing his Tony Awards voting ballot, which he turns in Thursday. “But the natural course of touring suggests that I probably won’t see it again for two or three seasons.”

The natural course of touring are separate “Hamilton” companies currently touring the U.S., U.K./Ireland and Australia. The show is running in residency on Broadway and London’s West End. To borrow a phrase, the sun never sets on the “Hamilton” empire.

I asked Martin if “Hamilton” is the most prominent production ever to play Reynolds Hall.

“I don’t think you can say that without saying something about ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Lion King,’ which continue to be the highest-grossing Broadway musicals,” Martin says. “We have had all three at The Smith Center.”

There is no box left unchecked by “Hamilton.” The show has been a hit at the box office, as expected. Last week the cast waded into the community for the Clark County Library District’s “Hip-Hop Storytime” presentation at Whitney Library. Cast members Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton) and Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama (Eliza) appeared with Branch Manager Mr. Billy (Allen).

The program encourages kids to read through movement and rhythm. Or, if you will, grooving. The performances also instill creativity and expression among the children.

“I couldn’t be happier with Hamilton on all fronts,” Martin says. “Yes, you can talk about the economic impact. You can talk about the effect that the show has had on the Smith Center. But one of those effects is what Hamilton does from an education standpoint, and it succeeds there, too.”

The Friday twinbill

Our Friday night culture-shock doubleheader in VegasVille was “Hamilton” at The Smith Center, then Faster Pussycat at Vamp’d Bar & Grille. Both were high-velocity performances for packed houses. Different music genres, of course. Unalike costumes. Pistols brandished in “Hamilton,” but no prop firearms to be found at Vamp’d.

We had just missed Notoriety Live proprietor Ken Henderson at the rock club. This was not a benign visit. Henderson has been “exploring opportunities,” and chatting with owner Danny Koker, who has listed the club for $4.3 million. Our interest is piqued — piqued, I tell you! — at Henderson’s interest.

A Las Vegas native, Henderson once worked security at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts. He noticed one teenage fan who managed to navigate her way to the stage. Today she’s Korie Koker, Danny’s wife and Vamp’d general manager. Henderson hadn’t seen her in 30 years. Korie still has a knack for finding the best spot in the house.

Vegas players at AMAs

Danny Falcone usually pitches posters and visors (when in stock) during Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns’ show Monday nights at the Copa at Bootlegger Bistro. This is during Jerry Lopez’s announcement of The Santa Fe Super Store, or the merch table at the club’s entrance.

But Falcone is a trumpet master, as a matter of employ. He and trombone great Nathan Tanouye performed with Gwen Stefani in her prerecorded AMA appearance that aired Monday night.

And those with a keen eye on Vegas entertainment (yo) caught that Adrianna Thurber, Crystal Yuan, Sarah Chaffee and Jennifer Hellewell were the string section behind Benson Boone. And he was flippin’ live at BleauLive Theater.

Venues, and we mean ‘now’

Laden with industry heavyweights, the 2025 VenuesNow Conference (VNC) is set for Resorts World Las Vegas from Sept. 9 to 11. This is the eighth annual event, and the first in Las Vegas. The conference focuses on issues facing all variety of live-entertainment venues.

VNC is hosted by Oak View Group, founded by music-management icon Irving Azoff and former AEG President and CEO Tim Leiweke. OVG has designs on a pro sports/entertainment arena in Las Vegas.

Cool Hang Alert

Ashley Fuller and the Collective kicks it up at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club from 7 to 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. to midnight, at Comedy Club at MGM Grand. You can catch the band out front, comedy inside. Fuller and her husband, Aaron Fuller, have held that gig for three years. No cover. Punchlines optional.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.