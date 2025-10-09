Hall of Fame rockers swing back to Las Vegas Strip in ’26

The original lineup was inducted into the Rock hall in 2016, and its debut album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

Since its inception in 1967, Chicago has performed live every year. The streak lives on as the band returns to The Venetian Theatre in 2026.

The nine-show series runs Feb. 13-28 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Oct. 17).

The band’s current lineup is Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane, Jimmy Pankow, Walfredo Reyes Jr., Ray Herrmann and Neil Donell. Reyes is a famed drummer from Las Vegas who performed in the city’s lounges as a teenager and joined Chicago 13 years ago. His brother, Daniel de los Reyes, is percussionist for the Zac Brown Band.

Band members Robert Lamm and Jimmy Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. The duo penned such classics as "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday in the Park," "Feelin' Stronger Every Day," and "Make Me Smile." All are played in The Venetian Shows.

