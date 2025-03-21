Gore no more: Las Vegas horror visionary checks into John Wick Experience

Jason Egan never seems to change, but the apparatus around him does. We remember him surrounded by blood-splattered clowns, chainsaw-bearing zombies and “tourists” sawed in half. Those were the days when Egan ran Fright Dome at Circus Circus’s Adventuredome from 2003-2017.

He’s more refined today. Egan Productions entertainment company is a partner in John Wick Experience at Area15. This is a walking (and occasionally, scrambling) tour of a dozen Wick-themed rooms at The Continential, a swank-ified hotel. A troupe of actors lead the crowd through the venue, similar to the setup at Fright Dome, absent the noise and horror.

Egan is partner with “John Wick” film franchise director Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate. Egan is also a Lionsgate partner in The Official Saw Escape, which opened just as Fright Dome was hauling out.

Egan said Tuesday during a sneak preview of the Wick Area15 space he felt fortunate Fright Dome closed in 2018. Trying to keep the attraction alive through COVID would have bankrupted his company.

Wick boasts a famous film title that will help in its marketing. Another built-in advantage is the Wick Experience lounge. This is the nicest tavern in all of Area15, decked out in the period Wick decor, and you can hang there without buying into the tour.

As it is, Egan says, “We’ve done everything we can here, and now it’s up to the crowds showing up. You never know in Las Vegas what’s going to work, but this looks like it’s working.” That trepidation can be as scary as anything Egan staged at Circus Circus.

