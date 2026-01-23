Go time: Versatile venue at local-leaning resort

Chrome at Santa Fe Station sells out for national jazz artists, books a long-standing comedy club, parties with a recurring Latin-themed show and is home to one of the city’s venerable tribute acts.

The hybrid lounge/showroom hosts ’80s retro comedy music outfit The Spazmatics on Friday, followed by contemporary jazz star Norman Brown on Saturday. Brown is sold out.

The roving “Bailongo A La Mexicana” series plays Jan. 30. Bonkerz Comedy moves in for a night on Jan. 31.

Jazz peppers Chrome’s extended schedule. David Benoit has sold out the room on Valentine’s Day, and Gerald Labright on March 3.

This is some righteous range, serving the locals-leaning casino. Go to stationcasinoslive.com for intel.