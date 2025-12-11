Go time: Two solid venues in one off-Strip resort

Tuscany Suites runs with its Copa Room and Piazza in its affordable location just east of the Strip.

The Tuscany Suites for years has been a haven of underrated yet easily accessible high-value entertainment in its Copa Room and Piazza lounge.

The stage show “The Rat Pack Is Back” remains the Copa Room anchor. That room’s schedule has muscled up with some fab rock shows, Saturday night’s Phil Soussan show a recent example. Franky Perez’s FXP band is in this Friday, followed by Until the Eclipse on Saturday.

Non-rock, classic comedy at the Copa Room is covered by the esteemed impressionist Rich Little at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. That show alternates with “Rat Pack” in the nightly 7:30 slot.

Kenny Davidsen’s “Bowtie Cabaret” show at 9:30 p.m. Fridays heads up the Piazza’s no-cover roster. Cabaret favorite Rita Lim performs at 7 p.m. Sundays, followed by Patty Powers on Mondays and “AGT” champ Michael Grimm on select Tuesdays.

The rooms’ schedule moves around, so check tuscanylv.com for updates. And parking at this resort, just east of the Strip on Flamingo Road, is free.