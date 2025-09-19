Go time: The International Bar at the Westgate

The International Bar at the Westgate hits you right in the face. It’s the hotel’s you-can’t-miss-it entertainment venue, just to the right of the bar at the main entrance.

Variety and quality are key to the International Bar’s ongoing popularity. The high-energy San Fernando Band plays Saturday, the cover duo Jamit on Sundays and Tuesdays, the trio High Octane on Thursdays and rock vocalist Kelly Christian on Mondays.

The music is wide open, with a dance floor in front of the stage, a bar at the back and high-tops in between. Lounge nirvana, in other words. No cover.

More info at westgateresorts.com.