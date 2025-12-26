Go time: Shag Room’s weekly open-mic competition

Shawn Eiferman has made his open-mic night interesting at the Shag Room at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The veteran Vegas singer-songwriter opens the stage to performers at 8 p.m. Wednesdays. A winner is selected by a panel chosen by Beyer’s Entertainment, which books the show. Every three months the winners perform, and the winner of that night gets a three-month residency in the club.

This has been Eiferman’s format over the past four years. Even those who don’t fancy competition for residency gigs have had a blast at this unique, no-cover night of music.

Eiferman also has the distinction of building a residency (of sorts) in his residence during the pandemic, performing out of his master bathroom live on Facebook until he could get back on stage. And he’s an author, penning “Mr. Everything: The True Story of a Bodybuilding Pioneer” about his dad, George Eiferman. His birthday was celebrated in November. The younger Eiferman’s vision is celebrated every week at the Shag Room.

