Go Time: Post-Anthony party pops up at Fontainebleau

“Vegas … My Way: Late Night Sessions” take over Nowhere after Marc Anthony’s shows.

The Fontainebleau’s Nowhere lounge is leaning into the Marc Anthony residency with its “Vegas … My Way: Late Night Sessions.” These hangs are hosted by Motiff, a key member of Anthony’s band at BleauLive Theater. The shows follow each of Anthony’s performances.

Born Arbise Gonzalez in Venezuela, Motiff is a prominent producer, DJ and songwriter who works with top Latin artists.

Midnight Bleau is the venue’s house band, a very stylish and proficient four-piece that establishes the room’s chic vibe. The band reimagines hits and modern tracks with genre-defying arrangements. Also, there is a pool table available.

Nowhere is no-cover, 21-and-over, go to fontainebleaulasvegas.com for more intel.