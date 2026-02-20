Midnight Bleau is the resident house band at Nowhere at Fontainebleau. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
Midnight Bleau is the resident house band at Nowhere at Fontainebleau. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
Renowned producer, DJ and songwriter Motiff leads "Vegas ... My Way: Late Night Sessions" at Nowhere at Fontainebleau. (Chelsa Christensen)
Go Time: Post-Anthony party pops up at Fontainebleau

February 20, 2026
February 20, 2026 - 6:00 am
 

The Fontainebleau’s Nowhere lounge is leaning into the Marc Anthony residency with its “Vegas … My Way: Late Night Sessions.” These hangs are hosted by Motiff, a key member of Anthony’s band at BleauLive Theater. The shows follow each of Anthony’s performances.

Born Arbise Gonzalez in Venezuela, Motiff is a prominent producer, DJ and songwriter who works with top Latin artists.

Midnight Bleau is the venue’s house band, a very stylish and proficient four-piece that establishes the room’s chic vibe. The band reimagines hits and modern tracks with genre-defying arrangements. Also, there is a pool table available.

Nowhere is no-cover, 21-and-over, go to fontainebleaulasvegas.com for more intel.

