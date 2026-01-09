Go time: Open, no-cover lounge at the Westgate

The International Bar is the place where you’re on your way to somewhere, you stop and you might get thrown off schedule.

The venue just off the main entrance at the Westgate continues its no-cover, wide-ranging acts, with the San Fernando Band returning from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, April &Brian from 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Kelly Christian from 8 to 11 p.m. Monday and 2 Buck Chuck from 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

This all leads to veteran Elvis tribute artist Cole from 7:30 to 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

As you know, or should, the Westgate is Elvis Central and has an “Aloha From Hawaii” tribute concert set for Wednesday night, alongside Cole’s performance.

The resort is dialed in, Elvis-wise or otherwise.