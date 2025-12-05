Go time: Music behind a hair-cutting joint on the Strip

Hey, get a haircut. Then, get some live music. The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan offers both amenities.

Hey, get a haircut. Then, get some live music.

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan offers both amenities. The proper barbershop is out front, and the unmarked music club in the back. The Clique Hospitality venue’s design and success inspired the similarly staged Caspian’s at Caesars Palace (only with a caviar bar out front, rather than a hair-cutting space).

The Barbershop features live bands nightly from 10 p.m. On Tuesdays, it’s Faded Karaoke featuring The Busker Kings, followed by Wild West Wednesdays featuring Tomlinson Brown, and “The Barbershop Unplugged” series from 8 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Check the schedule for column favorites Mojo Juju and Radio Xx, led by room booker Ben Carey (Lifehouse, Savage Garden), Bryce Soderberg (Lifehouse), Toby Rand (“Rockstar: Supernova”) and drummer Al Seratto.

And Sundays, it’s an all-request format. Haircuts daily and nightly. Go to thebarbershoplv.com for more intel.