Mikalah Gordon Band, with Ken Tolbert, left and Blaise Sison II, plays from 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays at the Doberman Drawing Room. (@NormalPeopleLV)
Mikalah Gordon Band, with Ken Tolbert, left and Blaise Sison II, plays from 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays at the Doberman Drawing Room. (@NormalPeopleLV)
Go time: Doberman’s music, comedy and backgammon

January 30, 2026 - 6:45 am
 

You can get your smooth sounds, some burlesque, a romantic-comedy presentation and even backgammon at the Doberman Drawing Room, 1025 S. First St., in downtown Las Vegas.

Favorite Vegas chanteuse Mikalah Gordon sings with her band (Ken Tolbert on keys, Blaise Sison II on bass) in “Sunday Sessions” from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Tub Club” with burlesque standout Raquel Reed, backed by vocalist Coco Lamarr and piano virtuoso Spadoni, runs from 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays.

Spadoni and Naomi Rose perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. “Backgammon &” runs all night Mondays (reservations encouraged), and Bohemian Groove DJ nights bring rare funk and disco to the scene.

Also new to the Doberman starting Feb. 7, Vegas comic Jaclyn Marfuggi premieres “Doberman Dialogues: Rom-Com,” a conversation series in which advice is optional, not binding.

Go to dobermanlv.com for more intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

