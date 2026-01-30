Go time: Doberman’s music, comedy and backgammon

Doberman Drawing Room in the Arts Disctrict offers variety in its chic surroundings.

You can get your smooth sounds, some burlesque, a romantic-comedy presentation and even backgammon at the Doberman Drawing Room, 1025 S. First St., in downtown Las Vegas.

Favorite Vegas chanteuse Mikalah Gordon sings with her band (Ken Tolbert on keys, Blaise Sison II on bass) in “Sunday Sessions” from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Tub Club” with burlesque standout Raquel Reed, backed by vocalist Coco Lamarr and piano virtuoso Spadoni, runs from 8 to 10 p.m. Mondays.

Spadoni and Naomi Rose perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. “Backgammon &” runs all night Mondays (reservations encouraged), and Bohemian Groove DJ nights bring rare funk and disco to the scene.

Also new to the Doberman starting Feb. 7, Vegas comic Jaclyn Marfuggi premieres “Doberman Dialogues: Rom-Com,” a conversation series in which advice is optional, not binding.

Go to dobermanlv.com for more intel.

