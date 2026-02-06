Go time: Candlelit shows at an off-Strip venue
The Industrial Event Space stages “Candlelight” shows, whih string quartets playing Vivaldi to U2 to hip-hop.
Sphere has 268 million pixels. Industrial Event Space has its candles.
The “Candlelight” shows are indeed lit by dozens of candles around the stage as a string ensemble plays a variety of themes at the Industrial, 2330 S. Industrial Road.
This Friday, it’s “Vivaldi Four Seasons” from 6 to 7 p.m., followed from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. by a tribute to U2. Feb. 12: “Queen vs. ABBA” from 6 to 7 p.m., followed Feb. 19 by ’90s Hip-Hop on Strings from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Premiering with two shows at 6 and 7 p.m. Feb. 21 is “The Jazz Room: A Journey to the Heart of New Orleans,” with performances from several top Vegas singers and musicians that is “perfect for a night of sophisticated fun.”
Co-owner and General Manager Josh Abelson took over and renovated the 10,000-square-foot venue in 2017, launching a regular live entertainment format in 2023. The Industrial has a 650-guest indoor capacity and an outdoor festival-style space for 2,500 guests.
Abelson’s wife, Alexis Marshall, is co-owner of the business, and her family owns the building, which was formerly the headquarters for Marshall Retail Group. This is a very Vegas, family operation, worth checking out.
Go to TheIndustrialVegas.com for more intel.