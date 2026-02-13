The interior of Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Au ...
The interior of Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats!

Go time: A line-dance, live-entertainment hoedown at Gilley’s

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2026 - 6:00 am
 

“Urban Cowboy” Kirk Johnson, Las Vegas lounge favorite Ronnie Rose and classic country rock performer Michael Braun keep it kickin’ at Gilley’s at Treasure Island.

The honky-tonk just off the main entrance bubbles over with Johnson’s party at 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Rose, who can sing in any style but leans to country here, performs from 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 22. Braun leads the party Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Keeping with the theme, free line dancing lessons start at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and Nevada Locals Night is Mondays from 7 p.m. to midnight, with free line dancing and drink specials on the menu. Can we git a yee-haw?

Go to treasureisland.com for more intel.

