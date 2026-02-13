Go time: A line-dance, live-entertainment hoedown at Gilley’s

“Urban Cowboy” Kirk Johnson, Las Vegas lounge favorite Ronnie Rose and classic country rock performer Michael Braun keep it kickin’ at Gilley’s at Treasure Island.

The honky-tonk just off the main entrance bubbles over with Johnson’s party at 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Rose, who can sing in any style but leans to country here, performs from 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 22. Braun leads the party Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Keeping with the theme, free line dancing lessons start at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and Nevada Locals Night is Mondays from 7 p.m. to midnight, with free line dancing and drink specials on the menu. Can we git a yee-haw?

Go to treasureisland.com for more intel.