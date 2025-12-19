Go time: A French kiss from Le Cabaret at Paris Las Vegas

Paris Las Vegas’ Le Cabaret has run with many concepts over the years. Today, there is a proper stage production in the burgundy-hued room.

“La Femme” is a dance show featuring a troupe in berets and baby doll dresses, performing to tracks with a central singer. That show performs at 9 and 11 p.m.

“The Red Show” follows at 10 p.m. and midnight. A second cast dons crimson can-can costumes, performing to “Lady Marmalade,” “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and “Roxanne.” A full cast closes with a medley ending with “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got).” The vibe is very “Emily in Paris.”

All this activity for no cover. Audience members must be 21 or older. Go to caesars.com/paris-las-vegas/shows for intel.