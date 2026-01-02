Go time: A classic showman in the heart of downtown
The fine crooner Michael Ross Nugent holds court atop the bar at Showbar at El Cortez.
The year 2025 is when El Cortez upped its game across the casino. A build-out of Showbar is a key element in the hotel’s $20 million renovation.
Overlooking the casino, the performance platform is Michael Ross Nugent’s residency home. The Vegas-based showman performs 5-9 p.m. Jan. 7, Jan. 14, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28. Nugent has performed at several lounges and showrooms around town (including Italian American Club and the pre-renovation Lobby Bar at El Cortez.
Toggle your time with pianist Ray Horvath at Lobby Bar from 4-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
On the corner of Fremont and 6th streets, the new El Cortez presents classic lounge entertainment the way it ought to be: No cover, open seating. Go to elcortezhotelcasino.com for intel.