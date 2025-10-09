Global superstar to bring world tour to Allegiant Stadium

Luke Combs is taking over Allegiant Stadium on March 21 in his “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.”

Combs’ stadium series stretches across North America and plays Europe (tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Oct. 17 in all markets). Allegiant Stadium is a newly announced stop, along with South Bend’s Notre Dame Stadium, Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium, Columbus’ Ohio Stadium, Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, London’s Wembley Stadium, Ireland’s Slane Castle, Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena and Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, among others.

Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James and The Castellows are special guests on the tour.

“This year has been awesome. We’ve gotten to play some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn’t,” Combs says. “That said, while the festivals are awesome, there’s nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans.”

