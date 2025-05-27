Global superstar reveals Strip residency starting on New Year’s Eve

Jennifer Lopez will open her second Las Vegas residency, at the Colosseum, on Dec. 30-31.

Jennifer Lopez is closing this year and christening next on the Strip.

The pop superstar will headline a dozen performances in “Up All Night” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Lopez’s second Las Vegas residency opens Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 2-3, continuing for eight shows March 6-28. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time June 6 at Ticketmaster.com (presale information at citientertainment.com).

Lopez announced the series on social media. The post arrived after she hosted Monday’s American Music Awards telecast.

BleauLive Theater and the Colosseum are booked exclusively by Live Nation Las Vegas.

The 55-year-old “Jenny From the Block” icon headlined “All I Have” at Planet Hollywood from 2016-2018, grossing a reported $101.9 million, among the top-10 Las Vegas residencies ever.

Lopez is the only female artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously. She has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and amassed 15 billion streams, more than 18 billion views of her music videos. Lopez has been a busy actress as well, building a worldwide box-office gross of more than $3 billion.

