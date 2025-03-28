Garth Brooks reaches top-10, all time, on Las Vegas Strip

The country superstar’s “Plus One” 72-show residency packed the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from May 18, 2023 to March 9 of this year.

Garth Brooks has friends in low places, and also fancy places.

The country superstar’s “Plus One” show packed the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over 72 shows from May 18, 2023 to March 9 of this year. Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas announced this week the show sold 99 percent of its available tickets, more than 300,000 in all, grossing $130 million.

That performance vaults Brooks into the top-10 all-time among Las Vegas resident headliners, in terms of gross sales. Celine Dion’s two series at the Colosseum top the list.

Brooks is No. 8, behind Elton John’s “The Million Dollar Piano” at the Colosseum, ahead of Bruno Mars’ ongoing production at Dolby Live.

Mars will add to his total when he returns this May and June. He is the only headliner with on-sale dates on the current list.

To qualify, these are numbers reported by such outlets as Billboard and the @TouringMedia platform, which tracks such figures. Not all headliners’ box-office numbers are publicly available. Among them are Carlos Santana, who has had a sold-out run at House of Blues since 2012, but the grosses have not been reported.

Brooks’ sales record is impressive, but not surprising, given his box-office success over five years at Encore Theater from 2009-2014, and sold-out shows at T-Mobile Arena (2016) and Allegiant Stadium (2021). Brooks also played two shows at Dolby Live in 2021.

Brooks said the Colosseum shows topped all of his live performances, praising Caesars Entertainment President and COO Anthony Carano and the staffs at Caesars Palace and Live Nation.

“I speak on behalf of the band and crew, best gig we have ever had. We were spoiled to death, everyone from the Carano family to the people at Caesars and Live Nation, the box office to the ushers, security, local crew, stage, lights, sound, backstage, catering … All amazing.,” the 63-year-old recording artist said. “I would suggest to any artist, if you get a chance to play that room, play it. The crowds were absolutely the best part.”

The Colosseum is busy with residency shows from Kelly Clarkson, Josh Groban and Alanis Morissette this year, among others to be announced. There is no word as to Brooks’ possible return, to the Colosseum or anywhere in Las Vegas. Regardless, he’s made his mark. The updated list of Vegas’s top-10 residencies:

1. $386.7M: “Celine Dion, “A New Day…,” Colosseum, 2003-07 (192 shows, 2.8M tickets).

2. $296.2M: “Celine Dion, “Celine,” Colosseum, 2011-19, (427 shows, 1.7M tickets).

3. $244.5M: U2, “U2:UV Achtung Baby,” Sphere, 2023-24 (40 shows, 663,000 tickets).

4. $220M: Adele, “Weekends With Adele,” 2022-2024 (100 shows, 410,000 tickets).

5. $169.7M: Elton John, “The Red Piano,” Colosseum, 2004-09 (247 shows, 982,000 tickets).

6. $137.7M: Britney Spears, “Piece of Me,” Zappos Theater, 2013-17 (248 shows, 916,000 tickets).

7. $136.4M: Elton John, “The Million Dollar Piano,” Colosseum, 2011-18 (189 shows, 777,000 tickets).

8. $130M: “Garth Brooks/Plus One,” 2023-2025 (72 shows, 300,000 tickets).

9. $124.5M: Bruno Mars, “Bruno Mars at Park MGM,” Park Theater-Dolby Live, 2016-present (74 shows, 384,000 tickets)

10. $110.0M: Lady Gaga, “Enigma,” “Jazz + Piano,” Park Theater-Dolby Live, 2018-24 (72 shows, 376,000 tickets).

