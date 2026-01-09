Sandra Jacqueline Denton, also known as Pepa, second from left, and Cheryl Renee James, also kn ...
Sandra Jacqueline Denton, also known as Pepa, second from left, and Cheryl Renee James, also known as Salt, second from right, of Salt-N-Pepa, and Cindy Herron, from left, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett, of En Vogue, perform a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kats!

‘From our mouths to God’s ears’: ’90s hitmakers pitch for Vegas residency

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2026 - 8:28 am
 
Updated January 9, 2026 - 8:47 am

There’s one way to initiate talk of a Las Vegas residency: Talk about a Las Vegas residency on social media.

Members of the great ’90s R&B vocal ensemble En Vogue have done just that. The band appeared together on an Instagram Reels video saying their New Year’s resolution was to “get us a residency in Las Vegas.”

“From our mouths to God’s ears,” is the collective message. En Vogue’s current members Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Maxine Jones don dark-blue suits and ties in the clip.

A squeeze and kiss to the hand to star stand-up Luenell, who tipped me off to get the word out. She’s a good friend of the band from their days in Oakland.

En Vogue most recently played Las Vegas in “I Love the ’90s” at Paris Theater, which opened in October 2019 and closed the following January. Salt-N-Pepa (Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton with sidekick DJ Spinderella, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, All-4-One, Rob Base and Kid-N-Play rotated into the short-lived, ’90s-nostalgia effort.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Kats!
frequently asked questions