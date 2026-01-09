‘From our mouths to God’s ears’: ’90s hitmakers pitch for Vegas residency

En Vogue’s three current members posted on social media their New Year’s resolution to headline again in Vegas.

There’s one way to initiate talk of a Las Vegas residency: Talk about a Las Vegas residency on social media.

Members of the great ’90s R&B vocal ensemble En Vogue have done just that. The band appeared together on an Instagram Reels video saying their New Year’s resolution was to “get us a residency in Las Vegas.”

“From our mouths to God’s ears,” is the collective message. En Vogue’s current members Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Maxine Jones don dark-blue suits and ties in the clip.

A squeeze and kiss to the hand to star stand-up Luenell, who tipped me off to get the word out. She’s a good friend of the band from their days in Oakland.

En Vogue most recently played Las Vegas in “I Love the ’90s” at Paris Theater, which opened in October 2019 and closed the following January. Salt-N-Pepa (Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton with sidekick DJ Spinderella, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, All-4-One, Rob Base and Kid-N-Play rotated into the short-lived, ’90s-nostalgia effort.

