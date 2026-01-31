Fremont Street Experience proposes ‘Valentine’s Weekend Bash’

FSE is presenting Valentine’s-themed Proposals On The Canopy and Valentine’s-themed zipline packages from Feb. 13 to 15.

Love, and also the SlotZilla zipline, is in the air on the Fremont Street Experience on Valentine’s Day weekend.

FSE is staging “Heart of Downtown — A Valentine’s Weekend Bash,” from Feb. 13 to 15. In play are Proposals On The Canopy, Valentine’s-themed zipline packages, photo op under the canopy and (as always) live entertainment on three FSE stages.

Guests can us the canopy to display their marriage proposal. Those interested in that option are advised to email events@vegasexperience.com by Monday.

From a news release announcing the packages, FSE will assist guests in finding the best proposal donation for photos and (we expect) a positive response and coordinating the ideal time for the announcement to appear on the canopy’s LED screens.

Limited-time Valentine’s zipline packages on SlotZilla allow couples (and singles) to take VIP rides, with an upgraded photo package that includes a photo moment on the canopy and a two-for-one cocktail voucher for guests 21 and over at Stage Bar at the Golden Nugget.

Packages go on sale beginning Thursday at the SlotZilla Box Office.

FSE will present free entertainment with Vegas bands starting at 8 p.m. across its three stages, country line dancing from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3rd Street Stage, and live Latin entertainment on Sunday at Main Street Stage. Go to vegasexperience.com for intel, and as we say downtown, buckle up.

M-pressive lineup

M Resort has bolstered — bolstered, I tell you! — its outdoor pool concert series this spring and summer. Headliners booked include T-Pain (May 9); E-40, Too Short and Ying Yang Twins (June 13); Stone Temple Pilots (July 25) and “two surprise guests” in August and September.

At M Pavilion (which is indoors), star comic Margaret Cho headlines on Valentine’s Day, Puddle of Mudd with special guest Eve 6 is March 21, and Blue Oyster Cult is Nov. 21. This is some righteous variety for just three shows. M Resort is generally underrated, in my book and bookings. Get there.

Cool Hang Alert

Black Eyed Peas guitarist George Pajon Jr. and that band’s drummer, Keith Harris, play Echo Taste & Sound at 6 p.m. Feb. 6. “A Musical Journey” is on the entertainment menu. These gents are a collective great vibe. Go to echotastesound.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.