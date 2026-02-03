Franky Perez and The All Nighters debut new Vegas residency this month

Franky Perez and The All Nighters premiere their residency at Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce at Mandalay Bay at 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Fronted by the born-to-rock Las Vegas native, the band is set to headline Wednesdays and Thursdays. Kane’s club reopened at the base of the escalators leading to Mandalay Place on New Year’s Eve. Some of us remember its heyday at that same location, from 2002 to 2009.

Guitar wizard Christian Brady leads the backing band, featuring horns, Cuban percussion, a crack rhythm section, backup singers and Las Vegas showgirls and dancers. This is a similar format to Perez’s shows at Red Rock Resort’s Rocks Lounge.

The show will run 75 minutes, as Perez forecasts “a sexy, genre-bending, high-energy live music experience combining deep funk, soul, rock ’n’ roll, and Latin rhythms.” He also says, “Dancing encouraged. Singing expected. Leaving early not recommended.”

Tickets start at $30 for GA, $45 for VIP. And for a limited time (as all time is limited), locals with a valid Nevada ID receive free admission and free parking for three hours. But be forewarned, you’ll probably lose track of time at Kane’s haunt.