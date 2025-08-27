Fox might be taken down from YouTube over contract dispute

Fox and Google are butting heads over a YouTube TV contract renewal, with Fox 5 in the middle.

Fox and Google are in a snit. But what’s really important, Fox 5 YouTube TV viewers might be missing out on major sporting events — NFL games, for starters, including Raiders and UNLV football telecasts.

Fox and Google are in disagreement over Google’s fee payments to the nationwide network. Fox affiliates, Fox News, Fox Sports and Fox Sports might be taken down from Google’s YouTube TV as early as 2 p.m. Pacific time Wednesday if a contract renewal is not agreed upon, according to a statement Monday from YouTube.

“Our current agreement with Fox is approaching its renewal date and we are in active and ongoing negotiations to continue carrying their content,” the statement read. “Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive. Our priority is to reach a deal that reflects the value of their content and is fair for both sides without passing on additional costs to our subscribers.”

Fox countered in a post Tuesday morning, “This is a dispute between Fox and Google, Fox 5 Vegas is not owned by either company and is caught in the middle just as you are.”

The NFL opens its season Thursday night with the Cowboys at the Eagles, carried by NBC. Fox’s first telecasts are regional coverage of the Buccaneers-Falcons, Bengals-Browns, Panthers-Jaguars and Giants-Commanders at 10 a.m. Pacific on Sept. 7. The 49ers-Seahawks and Titans-Broncos follow at 1 p.m. The Raiders’ Sept. 21 game at Washington is its first of the season to be broadcast on Fox.

Fox5, which is not directly involved in these talks, has reminded viewers that their station’s coverage is available free on streaming apps, cable and satellite providers and use of a digital antenna.

