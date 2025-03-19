Former RJ columnist Norm Clarke in hospice care

The author of “Vegas Confidential” has been in hospice care since last week.

Update: Norm Clarke, longtime Las Vegas celebrity columnist, has died at 82

Former Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke is in hospice care in Las Vegas.

The 82-year-old journalist, best known for writing the R-J’s widely read celebrity news column “Vegas Confidential” from 1999-2016, has ceased treatment for cancer. Clarke was originally diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2001. He was transferred to hospice care last week.

On Friday Clarke received copies of his new autobiography, “The Power of the Patch,” the fifth book he wrote throughout his storied career. The new book will be distributed at no cost, and can be ordered by emailing books@powerofthepatch.com. A copy will be sent for the cost of shipping.

Raiders’ gala evolves

The Raiders Foundation’s second Silver & Black Gala has moved to Allegiant Stadium, set for May 17. The inaugural event was held in a silver-and-black bedecked Cristal Ballroom at Wynn this past April.

Owner Mark Davis faced a fork-in-the-road (if not fourth-and-long) situation after that event: Keep the show in a comparatively smaller venue or blow it up. He has done the latter.

The Silver & Black Gala is now destined to be among Las Vegas’ top-tier philanthropic events. The Raiders Foundation supports military members and veterans, health and wellness initiatives and youth development efforts.

A Killer gig

The Killers are playing Allegiant Stadium next. Unless you’re a Google Cloud Next 2025 conventioneer, you’re not going.

The Las Vegas rockers are headlining this massive corporate gig on April 10. Wyclef and Tate Renner are also on the bill. A crowd of 15,000-20,000 is expected. There is no word on the band returning to the Colosseum, but the Las Vegas-themed set has not been disassembled. Don’t do it.

We were bowled over

On the topic of bands from Vegas, Imagine Dragons are releasing “Live From The Hollywood Bowl” with the L.A. Film Orchestra in theaters next Wednesday and March 29.

I caught the finale Oct. 27. I’ve seen these guys perform in venues ranging from Hard Rock Live on the Strip to an acoustic pop-up show on a Southwest Airlines flight to Allegiant Stadium. None topped this grand performance on a gorgeous night in L.A. See it.

Goodman lays it down

Oscar Goodman is going three-dog night to open March Madness. The ex-Las Vegas major has wagered $100 on this three-teamer: No. 13 Grand Canyon, plus-10.5 against No. 4 Baylor in the West; No. 15 Bryant, plus 17.5 against No. 2 Michigan State in the South; and No. 12 Liberty plus-7 against No. 5 Oregon in the East. That bet would pay about $700. My favorite pick is the Flames. And on the topic of fire …

EWF is back

Earth, Wind & Fire is back for a nine-show series at The Venetian Theatre from Oct. 10-25. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday.

Long before making The Venetian its Las Vegas home, EWF headlined Circus Maximus at Caesars Palace about two years before it shut down.

“We had played there and they were tearing it down. We were one of the last bands to play there before Celine Dion came in,” bassist Verdine White once recalled. “It was a traditional showroom, very tight and fun to play.” The venue opened in 1966 and closed in 2000.

Caesars has built some wonderful venues since, including the Colosseum and Caspian’s, which is a winner for fans of rock and caviar. But it never quite replaced the classic vibe of Circus Maximus, with 980 seats and history that included Diana Ross, Frank Sinatra, Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme, Judy Garland and even Ringo Starr & his All Starr Band (another recurring headliner at The Venetian).

Impress your friends, or not, by knowing that decades before The Smith Center opened, Circus Maximus staged such Broadway touring shows as “Sweet Charity” and “The Odd Couple.”

Tease this …

Some energy behind a Rockettes show at Sphere for the holidays. Not the Exosphere production that has played the Bulbous Wonder’s surface, but a version of the fabled production at Radio City Music Hall. Nothing confirmed, but this would be the first actual Rockettes show since the Strip show at the Flamingo shut down 25 years ago.

Cool Hang Alert

Michelle Marshall has dialed in her Tina Turner tribute “Thunderdome Queen,” playing again 5 p.m. Sunday at Notoriety Live. Full band, costume. Marshall scores with this production. Go to notorietylive.com.

