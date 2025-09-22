Former One Direction star to debut on the Strip

Boosted by his hit album “Room Under The Stars,” Zayn is playing seven shows at Dolby Live this winter.

If you see a helicopter flying down the Strip on Monday night with a grandiose announcement, here’s the skinny: Zayn is premiering at Dolby Live in January, with seven shows Jan. 20, 21, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

Born Zayn Malik, the English singer-songwriter burst on the international scene in 2010 as a member of One Direction. He has since broken out on his own, issuing his well-received fourth studio album, “Room Under The Stars,” in 2024. His first world tour followed.

Look skyward (duh) for the helicopter event at 6:30 p.m. and again at 7:30. A dusk flight and a dark flight. We deduce that the event is at least somewhat inspired by the album’s title.

The 32-year-old recording star is the first male solo artist to simultaneously hit No. 1 on the U.K. and U.S. album charts with his debut, “Mind of Mine.” The lead single, “Pillowtalk,” hit No. 1 in 68 countries and went five-times platinum. He’s been honored with Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and a pair of Brit Award nominations.

Tickets go on sale at noon Pacific Time Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The ex-One Direction member once put his worldwide fame in perspective, telling Teen Vogue during the height of the band’s fame, “When we were in Sweden, there was a fan that hid in a bin. I think one of the security guards saw and tried to take her out, and she went a bit crazy and started tackling them.”

