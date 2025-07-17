Fly for free with Backstreet Boys at Venetian fan experience

This is the band’s fan experience, running concurrently with the “Into The Millennium” spectacle at Sphere.

Maybe you feel that posing with an “I (Heart) You” sign next to a cutout of the Backstreet Boys and Carson Daly from the ’90s is not for you.

I would disagree.

I committed this act last weekend at the Backstreet Boys Terminal at The Venetian. This is the band’s fan experience, running concurrently with the “Into The Millennium” spectacle at Sphere. This is a partnership with Live Nation’s Vibee destination-experience company.

The “BSB Air” pays tribute to the “Millennium” production, and invokes BSB’s global journey to boy-band iconography. The space is no charge — you don’t need a ticket to the show to enter — and open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays during show weeks (go to backstreetboys.vibee.com for intel).

The set reminds of a VIP area at Denver International Airport, LAX or here at Harry Reid International (without the slot machines).

BSB members Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson have cut a parody flight-safety video for the experience. How to wear a safety mask, reminders of the no-smoking rule (which McLean breaks instantly) and related shtick.

Vintage videos and photos are displayed, a fuselage is among the photo-ops. Hits play throughout the two-level attraction. The walls are decorated with original memorabilia, including CDs, albums, plaques and magazine covers. Fans also stick Post-It notes to a map of the U.S. to show where they are from.

Fans design and create BSB-themed charms for bracelets, necklaces and rings on-site. This station sits next to the “Rock You Body Right” wall, where lyrics and quotes are displayed in the backdrop.

The requisite merch shop, with Madenworm, Anti social Social Club and others selling limited-edition items, including branded “Into The Millennium” workout pants (hello). We now have “heightened cred” at LVAC.

