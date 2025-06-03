Film, ‘SNL’ legend to sing at Las Vegas music festival

Bill Murray is a celeb singer at Big Blues Bender this September at Westgate.

The Caddyshack Invitational might not seem remotely linked to Las Vegas, or the blues. But Bill Murray’s annual golf tournament has ceded his headlining spot in the Big Blues Bender at the Westgate in September.

Murray is joining the Blood Brothers, Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, at International Theater during the event scheduled for Sept. 4-7. Murray’s primary performance with the Brothers is the Friday night, Sept. 5. He might hang through the whole week. You never know with Murray, but we caught him ambling past Sid’s Cafe one afternoon, totally unfettered.

Murray met Zito and Castiglia when they played the Caddyshack event at World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, in April 2024. Murray co-hosts the tournament with his brothers, including famed actor Brian Doyle-Murray; along with Ed, Andy and John Murray.

Murray took to the Blood Brothers, joining the band onstage for a few numbers. After, Zito said, “We should start a band.” Murray replied, “I’ll start a band with you.”

This is why Zito is known as “The Bill Whisperer.” Murray sang with the band, unbilled, at last year’s Blues Bender in September.

The full event schedule is to be announced in August. For a practice round, go to bigbluesbender.com.

