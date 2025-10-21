Fiction meets Fleetwood Mac as rock saga hits Las Vegas

A cast member in “Stereophonic” says, “Seventies rock has been my favorite genre for a long time.”

The rocking, touring play “Stereophonic” shines a light on a band emerging in 1976-77.

If that crew were touring through Las Vegas, they would likely have played the then-new Aladdin Theatre for Performing Arts.

Maybe they would have opened for Foghat.

Cornelius McMoyler would have been in that show. The multi-instrumentalist is 34, but has a classic-rock soul.

“I’ve been a musician almost my whole life, and I consumed so much music from the ’70s,” says McMoyler, who plays the drummer Simon in the show opening Tuesday at The Smith Center and running for eight performances through Sunday. “I watched documentaries, read books about how things happened in that time. I would get into the discography of a band, who was in the group and why it broke up. I was just fascinated by that stuff.”

McMoyler learned the development of rock ’n’ roll was accelerating at the start of the decade in which “Stereophonic” is set.

“Seventies rock has been my favorite genre for a long time,” McMoyler says. “The difference in technology from like 1961-71 is incalculable.” He loves the mix of styles used by bands like Three Dog Night and the Doobie Brothers. “There was warmth and layers to a lot of popular music, where people were making records that were rock ’n’ roll, but you could also dance to. There was a lot of transformational music in the ’70s.”

Stereophonic, the band, is shown on the cusp of fame, a storyline often compared to that of Fleetwood Mac in the development of the all-time classic “Rumours. Bassist Reg is married to keyboardist Holly, for instance, creating musical and emotional tension. The interpersonal relations fuel the art. But will the band survive? The Mac sure did. Maybe this band will, too.

Though original, period-inspired rock music is integrated into the show, it’s billed as a play and not a rock musical. As such, “Stereophonic” has captured five Tony Awards, including Best Play, last year. Its 13 nominations were the most ever for a play. This is its first national tour.

McMoyler scans the crowds from his spot on stage. He sees only a sample, the first couple of rows, but has a firm idea of who turns out for this vintage-rock saga.

“I’ve been able to see a whole spectrum. I’ve seen young people, I’ve seen old people, I’ve seen old couples,” McMoyler says. “It does seem to kind of like beckon to whoever is in the area to come see what this show is all about, because I’m not sure it’s completely clear what the show is about — which is what I like about it. It paints a provocative picture.”

Cool Hang Alert

Gabie Lopez is back with “SH3” at the Copa at Bootlegger Bistro at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anne Martinez and Markeis “Kiki” Simon co-star. Everyone gets a shot to shake the room. Call or text 951-217-6482 for intel.

What: "Stereophonic."

Where: Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: $34.60 - $171.80 (including fees).

Information: TheSmithCenter.com.