Feel the Power: Rock super group to play no-cover show before Raiders-Cowboys

The Power of 3, featuring Orianthi, Cindy Blackman Santana and Rhonda Smith, are to perform prior to Monday’s Raiders-Cowboys game.

Guitar great Orianthi takes a short break during a jam session with her new band, the Power of 3, at Carlos Santana’s Las Vegas studio. She grabs a nearby tambourine, gives it a shakes and asks Mark Davis, “Want to play tambourine on the next one?”

Davis declines, “I have no rhythm.”

But the band does. The Power of 3 is a three-pronged super group of rock icons, producing hard-edged, 1960s-style rock. This is the trio of Orianthi, drumming virtuoso Cindy Blackman Santana and bass master Rhonda Smith.

A passion project of Davis, the recently formed trio is playing a mini-festival prior to Monday’s Raiders-Cowboys game at Allegiant Stadium.

The event is set for the Modelo Tailgate Zone (the N Lot), doors at 1:15 p.m., the performance at 3:15 p.m. Drinks, food trucks, photo ops, face-painting and merch at the Raider Image will be offered on the scene. Appearances by Raiders alumni and Raiderettes are planned.

The team says this will happen “rain or shine,” with the Raider entertainment crew ready with tents.

The approximately 40-minute show is open for all ticket-holders and even those who aren’t attending the game. No charge.

The Power of 3 might already be familiar to Raiders fans, having previously appeared under the title Band of 3. The trio teased their collaboration the night of Super Bowl 59 in February 2024, during the Raiders’ party hosted by Davis at Fontainebleau. The following December they played halftime of the Raiders-Jaguars game. at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders owner is an fervent classic-rock fan who has featured myriad artists of that flavor (including Cindy and Carlos Santana) at Allegiant Stadium. Davis has endorsed and supported the Power of 3 since its inception about two years ago, but he’s known the artists far longer.

Davis had been a fan of Orianthi since seeing her in in the 2009 documentary “This is It.” The film chronicled Michael Jackson’s rehearsals for the O2 Arena series, cancelled by the superstar’s death. Several years later he asked Raiders entertainment exec Brad Phinney to invite “Ori,” as she is known by friends, to play the national anthem at a Raiders game.

“She said she would, but only if her boyfriend could play with her,” Davis says. “I said, ‘Who is your boyfriend?’ And she said, ‘Richie Sambora.’ I went, OK!”

That was the case in October 2015, when the two rockers played the anthem prior to the Raiders-Broncos game at Oakland Coliseum.

Davis followed Orianthi’s career through her RSO duo project with Sambora.

“She is so good, but she’s always known as a guitarist for someone else,” The owner says. “I wanted to create a Band of Gypsys, like Jimi Hendrix had, featuring her in a trio.”

Davis mentioned the idea to Orianthi when the two attended the Raiders-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. in October 2023. Davis also suggested Cindy Santana, powerhouse percussionist with the Santana band, as possible drummer.

“I said, ‘Of course,’” Orianthi says, “and then we needed to find a bass player.”

Orianthi then caught Smith in concert with Jeff Beck’s band. Beck made the introduction, though Orianthi was already familiar with Smith’s work with Prince (on the 1996 “Emancipation” album), Chaka Khan and Beyonce.

I got Rhonda’s number, and we hung out and and I thought she was such a badass,” Orianthi says. “I called Cindy, and she said, ‘Yeah, I love Rhonda,’ and we called her to come to Las Vegas.

The concept was solidified through a haze of smoke at Eight Cigar Lounge at Resorts World.

“It was great, very gangster,” Orianthi says. “We met in a dark room and became the Power of 3.”

The trio have leaned into covers in previous appearances. But Monday’s show will premiere originals from the band’s upcoming debut album. The musicians have recorded with legendary producer Eddie Kramer, who has worked with The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Kiss and the Rolling Stones.

Tentative plans are for the album to be self-titled, or at least with “3” in play. “The Power of Love” (an original song, not a Celine Dion cover) is especially strong. The album is due for release in January or February. Kramer has mixed the music in an analog format. The format is will be strictly vinyl.

“We want to represent real music, and also the value of music, and how powerful it is on vinyl,” Orianthi says. “Everything is streamed, and I love the instant gratification of checking out someone’s record on Spotify or Apple. But there’s nothing like getting an old vinyl, putting on your record player, and actually enjoying it the way it should be enjoyed.”

Gala donation action

Davis capped a lively bidding war to put up $50,000 for five pieces of art at Thursday’s Camelot gala at Opportunity Village’s Linda Smith and Christopher Smith Campus on West Oakey Boulevard. The quintet pieces were created by O.V. artists.

In the silent auction, Davis bid a winning $1,000 for a pair of Santana tickets at House of Blues. He also bid $400 for a pair of Santana tickets and “margaritas for life” at Hussong’s Cantina at Mandalay Bay. That’s right, Santana tickets without margaritas outpaced Santana tickets with margaritas. “That was crazy,” Davis says.

The night drew $2 million, a record for the event. O.V. President and CEO Bob Brown confirmed the number Saturday. A total of 350 supporters turned out.

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, an Opportunity Village supporter for more than four decades, was the night’s honoree. The host was fine actor John O’Hurley (J. Peterman in “Seinfeld” whom we also remember as King Arthur in “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at the Wynn). Pop star and local resident Debbie Gibson was the unbilled star, with performances by Cirque’s “Mad Apple” and O.V. ambassadors.

The father-son Auctioneer team of Christian and Parker Kolberg kept the night moving and, most important, the donations flowing.

Cool Hang Alert

The classic showman Art Vargas with piano virtuoso Bill Zappia play The Breeze Bar at Treasure Island from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Vargas is a fabulous veteran of the lounge scene, who promotes “Classic Vegas Cool,” in his own description. No cover. Go to treasureisland.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.