Fans can grab McCartney seats for a bargain at Allegiant Stadium

Upper-level seats for Paul McCartney’s Saturday shows are listed for less than $30 on the secondary market.

Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour is showing some throwback prices for Saturday’s show at Allegiant Stadium.

As of Friday morning, upper-level seats are shown for less than $30 on secondary-market ticket sites. LasVegasTickets.com and StubHub.com is showing 400-level nosebleeds at $26. Those prices are fluctuating of course, but those rates are in the ballpark. Or stadium, in this instance.

The tour’s primary ticket platform, Ticketmaster, released a fresh set of seats Friday morning and was listing prices starting at $64.10 for the upper levels.

McCartney is reportedly selling better in other cities. His Oct. 11 show at Coors Field in Denver start at $88 for upper-deck seats. Las Vegas a comparatively saturated market every weekend, which often causes a drop in demand.

And, bargain prices are not uncommon even top headliners on the day-of or day-before the show. Secondary sites for BTS’s four shows in April 2022 at Allegiant Stadium also showed tickets in the $20-$30 range, day-of. BTS wound up packing the place four times. But sites with a high volume of tickets want to “dump” inventory if a show is not a fast sellout.

You get what you pay for, of course. The lowest-priced Allegiant Stadium seats are several acres from the stage, with fans often complaining about poor sound upstairs. But if you want to see a legend at a discount, it often pays to wait.

