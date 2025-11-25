Famous Las Vegas saloon that planned to close has new life

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country won’t be bucking out of Town Square next month after all.

On Monday, Paul Lowden Jr. of the club-owning Lowden family, said that Stoney’s Rockin’ Country has signed an extension at Town Square from January through February 2027. The new deal includes “mutually agreed-upon extension possibilities.”

Stoney’s reps had announced plans in June to shut down the Las Vegas Boulevard location in December, setting up a move to Sunset Station. Stoney’s is still opening at the Station Casinos resort, which is to be the third Stoney’s outpost, joining Stoney’s North Forty at Santa Fe Station.

Meantime, work on Stoney’s Sunset will continue, but construction planning and delays have pushed those plans to next summer. It all means that three Stoney’s locations might be open across the valley by mid-2026.

The Lowdens also own Vic’s Las Vegas restaurant and jazz club in Symphony Park, a swanky scene that will never be confused with any of the three Stoney’s (no mechanical bull, for starters).

Up next at Vic’s is Deborah Silver’s “Basie Rocks!” show at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Orland (“American Idol”) is music director. Silver has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album.

A different kind of rockin’

Ways to know you’re at a bona fide Las Vegas party is if Rob Gronkowski is at a dayclub, nightclub, or within a Tom Brady screen pass of the Strip.

Gronk and Julianne Hough are to helm the Las Vegas outpost of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026.” ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced the plans, with the show set to air live beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific time. The Vegas site has not been announced.

Seacrest and Rita Ora will lead the broadcast from Times Square. Chance the Rapper hosts from Chicago. A countdown is also set for Puerto Rico. The show will rebroadcast Jan. 1 on Hulu. And something I’d not recalled in the roll out, Seacrest and Hough dated from 2010 to 2013.

Line!

Kip Kelly, program director and arbiter of all things groovy at The Beverly Theater, posted this after the Raiders cut loose Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator: “Does this mean I can introduce myself to bartenders around town again without a cringey back and forth about the cover two?”

Kelly (Kip) added in text Tuesday, “He’s been haunting me since Mariota.” Keep moving the chains, K.K.

And on that note …

This is the word

The Beverly serves up its annual “Drink-A-Long,” screening the 1978 classic “Grease” at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Audience cues, “themed fun” (bust out the T-Birds and Pink Ladies gear) and $3 shots are in the mix. Brush up on the hand jive, too. Eating prior to the event is encouraged.

And know that the band at the dance, portrayed by Sha Na Na, was Johnny Casino and the Gamblers.

Fake C-notes

Vegas country favorite Chase Brown thought he’d made a windfall at his gig at Notoriety Live on Friday night. But a closer look at six of the $100 bills sent to the stage showed they were fake, for motion-picture use only.

“There was a couple dancing in the back handing the fake hundreds to unsuspecting ladies to go up and tip me,” says Brown, a heartthrob who usually leads the league in gratuities. “To say it was a gut punch is an understatement. I’m still in disbelief.”

Brown made $300, overall, something of a come-down when you think you’ve made $900.

Cool Hang Alert

Catch classic cat Carmine Mandia at the lounge at Piero’s from 7-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They don’t build ‘em like the C-Man anymore. No cover. Tips (in real USDs) encouraged.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.