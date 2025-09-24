The bar area at Ivan Kane's Forty Deuce Nightclub-Burlesque inside the Mandalay Bay hotel-casin ...
The bar area at Ivan Kane's Forty Deuce Nightclub-Burlesque inside the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino is shown on Oct. 3, 2008, in Las Vegas.
Kats!

Famous burlesque club returning to Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2025 - 12:00 pm
 

Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce was a noble idea, well executed, that didn’t take hold at Mandalay Bay. The club ran for five years ending in 2009, leaving spent feathers and a legacy of frivolity.

Kane is unpacking the bustiers once more and returning the club to its original location by the end of the year. A casting call is out for dancers Oct. 6 in Hollywood, and Oct. 13 in Las Vegas. The club is to open for previews in December, tentative New Year’s Eve weekend grand opening.

Look for a prominent Las Vegas band, headed by an indefatigable rocker, to anchor the music.

Kane’s club will occupy the same spot as in its original incarnation, at the base of the escalators at Mandalay Place. This means it will open nearby the similarly styled 1923 Prohibition Bar, which took over Ivan Kane’s space when it moved into Mandalay Bay in 2014, then moved upstairs and across the promenade.

Whether both businesses can prosper in this influx of burlesque is to be determined.

Kane was a nightlife firebrand in his days in Las Vegas, an occasional actor and with “Gettysburg,” “On Deadly Ground” and “Platoon” in his credits. His still runs a Forty Deuce club in Columbus, Ohio.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

