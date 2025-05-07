‘Family Guy’ guy to headline big-band show on the Strip

Seth MacFarlane is coming back to Las Vegas with his big-band presentation, taking over Voltaire at The Venetian on July 3, 4 and 5.

The creator of “Family Guy” is also “Showman Guy.”

Seth MacFarlane is coming back to Las Vegas with his big-band presentation, taking over Voltaire at The Venetian on July 3, 4 and 5. MacFarlane is famous for the animated series and a stack of film and TV projects, among them “The Orville: New Horizons” on Hulu and Peacock’s original comedy “Ted.”

But MacFarlane is an able front man and a devoted singer of standards. He’s headliner Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing arts the past two New Year’s Eves. He was also featured at Encore Theater at the Wynn more than a decade ago.

MacFarlane sings in a guttural baritone, the style inspiring his ninth album, “Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements,” due June 6. The shows at Voltaire are backed by a 29-piece orchestra, conducted by accomplished composer/arranger/musician/lyricist Joel McNeely (“The Avengers,” “Air Force One,” Fox’s “Dark Angel”).

The Voltaire show is unearthing yet-to-be heard arrangements from Sinatra’s archives.

MacFarlane steps into the room as headliner Dita Von Teese performs dates in London. There is a suggested dress code for this show, cocktail attire encouraged (doors at 8 p.m., show at 9, go to voltairelv.com for intel).

“It’s a rare treat to perform in a top-tier Las Vegas venue like Voltaire, and to revisit the great history of orchestral jazz that once flourished in this town,” MacFarlane said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to do so alongside a world-class orchestra, and my longtime musical collaborator.”

McNeely says, “Seth’s musical prowess for this genre, coupled with his captivating on-stage presence, is unmatched.”

Another Disney concept

“The Empire Strips Back” is not alone among Disney-owned parodies with an eye on VegasVille. The critically acclaimed revue “Disenchanted — A new Musical Comedy” has been investigating the city “for a minute,” as we understand. The satirical musical centers on Disney princesses Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Belle and Hua Mulan.

The production has played the U.K. and is currently on a U.S. tour. If “ESB” works, there might be a home here for this gem.

Cool Hang Alert

The retro-rowdy K-Tell All Stars drop the needle at The Composers Room at 7 p.m. Monday. This is a far-out representation of a concert from the 1970s. And in this context, “far out” is synonymous with “righteous.” The act is also in the California Music Hall of Fame, which is impressive as California is a big state. Go to thecomposersroom.com. Operators are standing by …

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.