Famed Las Vegas Strip statue finds a new home

Derek Stevens loves Las Vegas history, no ifs, ands or …

The co-owner of the D, Golden Gate and Circa is rescuing a famous Vegas statue. The “No Ifs, Ands, Or Butts” bronze figures from “Crazy Girls” are to be displayed at the resort this month. Stevens and Circa Hospitality Group Vice President of Operations Jeff Victor are working with producer Norbert Aleman and former “Crazy Girls” cast member Dani Elizabeth on these plans.

Elizabeth had posted on Facebook that a parade or similar rolling event along Las Vegas Boulevard is tentatively planned for June 25. Victor says ideas are still coalescing. But the butts will be presented on the property as their next public home.

“Derek is such a big fan of Las Vegas,” Victor says. “He’s always done a good job of looking forward, backwards and present when it comes to these kinds of pieces.”

Those pieces include the Blarney Stone at the D, Vegas Vickie at Circa, busts of industry leaders at that resort’s Legacy Club. In the 2000s, Stevens was also an investor at Riviera, the original home of “Crazy Girls.” The statue was at the front of the hotel, facing the Strip, from September 1987 until moving to Planet Hollywood in 2015.

“Crazy Girls” closed in 2021 when Caesars Entertainment locked up its showroom in a spate of post-pandemic venue closings. The statue’s relocation is not a tease that the show will resurface at any of the Stevens-owned hotels.

The 4,500-pound piece was last seen in public on June 15, 2021. That’s the day was hauled down the Strip on a flatbed truck to a storage unit owned by tattoo-industry titan and rock performer Mario Barth, a good friend of Aleman’s.

Santa Fe, N.M., artist Michael Conine created the piece in 1997 to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary. Aleman said in ‘21 that it cost $325,000 at the time it was created, nearly $700,000 in today’s USDs.

Aleman also the bronze alone is worth $100,000. But the story is priceless, a piece of Vegas’ past that belongs in public.

Getting some work done

Delilah is closed until Monday to redo its flooring.

He’s such a fan

The Strat Theater ventriloquial star Terry Fator plans to celebrate his 60th birthday Saturday at the Weird Al Yankovic show at The Venetian Theatre. He’s said to be over the moon about Yankovic’s run through June 21.

Familial podcast action

On the topic of the tower on Las Vegas Boulevard (or the Strip, as the resort insists), “The Brotherly Love Podcast Live” is playing The Strat Theater on Aug. 15-16.

Stars of the 1990s Joey, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence host this vehicle. Tickets are available at thestrat.com or at the resort’s box office.

Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment produces the show, which will wax nostalgic about such TV hits as “Blossom,” “Boy Meets World” and “Brotherly Love.”

Musical moments, including a live band and unbilled guests are in the concept. Steck said in a statement, “The Lawrence brothers have grown up in front of their fans, and now they’re inviting them backstage with stories, songs and surprises that only they can deliver.” Tickets are on sale Tuesday at thestrat.com.

A dignified bow-out

A show that was in a hideaway tucked in a speakeasy at in upstairs venue with an unmarked entrance, “Legerdemain” is closing at 1923 Live at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

The final performance is June 27. Producer and adept magician Jonathan Levit was the primary performer in the parlor show, which opened almost a year ago to the day. Levit was partnering with Steck and venue operator Noel Bowman.

The show is closing because the venue is more valuable as a private-events space.

“Private events have been killing it in that room,” Bowman says. “I couldn’t keep turning down opportunities with weddings, bachelor parties, all different kinds of celebrations.” The venue will continue as a non-ticketed space for the foreseeable future. But Bowman has an idea in mind to re-activate related to a ‘voodoo underground”-type of theme.

Yacht rock crowd-pleasers The Docksiders continue to fill their venue across the way. Bowman has no plans to mess with that craft, which is signed through the end of 2026.

Cool Hang Alert

The Copa Room at Tuscany Suites is taking on a Viper Room vibe this summer with a rock roster headed up by Franky Perez’s FXP band, a project unrelated to Franky and the All Nighters at Red Rock Resort.

Perez plays the Copa on July 19. BYOB (a tribute to System of a Down) is July 12, Smashing Alice (modern-rock cover band) is July 26, and Lovedrive (a tribute to the Scorpions) is Aug. 2. The latter is the only to require a cover charge — $10, a mere pittance. The venue is 18-over, seats up to 200, and is a bangin’ room for rock.

“We love rock music ourselves and as fans want to bring an experience that fans enjoy,” Tuscany GM Grayson McNees says. ” We’ve upgraded our sound system and made changes to the room to make it capable of providing an experience that meets band and fan standards.”

