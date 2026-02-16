Famed hard rock band speculating about playing Sphere

In an interview this past weekend, a founding member of the prog-metal icons said of playing Sphere: “We’re very much into that.”

A famed hard rock band that is not Metallica is floating the idea of playing Sphere.

Tool is suddenly speculating about a run at the Bulbous Wonder, the news ignited by comments from founding member Danny Carey. The renowned drummer disclosed during an interview on Spiral Out Network over the weekend that the band wants a run at Sphere.

“We’re very much into that,” the 64-year-old rocker responded to host Kris West’s comments about the band’s cinematic live shows.

“Yeah, we’re very much into that,” Carey emphasized. “We’re hoping when we release a new record (to) maybe do a stint at Sphere, because I think we’re the perfect band for that. We’ve been talking to those guys.”

“Those guys,” aka Sphere officials, do not comment on acts who are not announced.

This was the first indication the prog-metal icons would be among Sphere candidates. “The preparation is pretty intense,” Carey continued. “It’s a very expensive endeavor to get it to the black. It’s quite a few shows before you make any money. But we’re cut out for that.”

Tool plans to release a new album next year. The series at Sphere would naturally support that release.

The band’s visual adventurism and legacy for delivering memorable concerts give it artistic viability. Tool often plays to the side, or behind, its set, in muted lighting, emphasizing big screens, lasers and powerful videos in its performances.

Formed in 1990, Tool is musically proficient, with Maynard James Keenan on vocals, Adam Jones on guitar and Justin Chancellor on bass. This is not a show during which you would fall asleep. Tool is also a commercial force. The band’s past three albums have reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, most recently with “Fear Inoculum” in 2019.

Tool joins Metallica, reportedly already signed for a run at Sphere, as possible hard rock inhabitants of the venue.

Carey said he has toured Sphere but hasn’t seen a show. His review, “I almost got vertigo.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.