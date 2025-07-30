F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix sets its headliners

T-Pain, Zedd and Sofi Tukker are among the stars playing T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage at November’s race.

T-Pain is known for his creative application of auto-tune. As if by fate, he’ll be performing amid tuned-up autos.

The compelling hip-hop and R&B artist is among the performing at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix from Nov. 20-22.

MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly), Sofi Tukker, Zedd Jess Glynne, cimafunk, Balu Brgada and Cassian are among the artists joining T-Pain at the festival-styled event. The performance stage abuts Sphere, with its race-day activations and views of the sharp, right-hand Turn 5G, and the chicane spanning Turns 7 through 9.

Las Vegas Grand Prix President and CEO Emily Prazer said her team sought to “bring together some of the music industry’s best,” given Las Vegas’s high standards and rich history of live entertainment.

Guests with ticketed experiences in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will have access to the headlining performances, and also an activations, including Club Magenta by T-Mobile and food-and-beverage available for purchase. Ticket options available in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere include:

● T-Mobile Grandstands: Three-day ticket with assigned seats in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere.

● T-Mobile General Admission: Three-day ticket with standing-room-only views and access to viewing platforms on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional entertainment, such as the Heineken Silver Stage acts, the LIV on the Grid DJ lineup and other performance offerings will be announced in the coming month.

Performance dates and bios of the star headliners are below. Research accordingly.

Headlining artists for T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage:

(Times and bios provided by Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Tickets at f1lasvegasgp.com/tickets

● Saturday, November 22 – T-Pain: Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B but also reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He's sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon.

● Friday, November 21 – MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly): A Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum recording artist from Cleveland who transcended genre with his 2020 platinum rock/pop/punk album, "Tickets to My Downfall," which not only topped the Billboard 200 but also landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart and spawned two platinum No. 1 alternative hits: "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend." He continued his chart-topping success with mainstream sellout in 2022, his second album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which earned a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for "Best Rock Album," and fans can anticipate his next album, "Lost Americana," on Aug. 8; his extensive accolades include multiple MTV VMA's, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards, in addition to being named to the Time 100 Next List.

● Thursday, November 20 – Zedd: Multi-platinum hit-maker and GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Zedd, has reached mainstream success with his electronic dance music hits. His 2012 hit, "Clarity," reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and since then, he has collaborated with huge names such as Selena Gomez and Maren Morris, as well as co-written and produced Ariana Grande's "Break Free."