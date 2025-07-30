Rapper T-Pain performs during halftime of an NFL game between the Raiders and the New England P ...
Rapper T-Pain performs during halftime of an NFL game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Tucker Halpern, left, and Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER perform at the 2025 BottleRock Napa ...
Tucker Halpern, left, and Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER perform at the 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 23, 2025, at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Sofi Tukker performs at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, on Sunday, September 23, 2 ...
Sofi Tukker performs at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, on Sunday, September 23, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
mgk, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontaine ...
mgk, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kats!

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix sets its headliners

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2025 - 7:09 am
 

T-Pain is known for his creative application of auto-tune. As if by fate, he’ll be performing amid tuned-up autos.

The compelling hip-hop and R&B artist is among the performing at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage at the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix from Nov. 20-22.

MGK (formerly Machine Gun Kelly), Sofi Tukker, Zedd Jess Glynne, cimafunk, Balu Brgada and Cassian are among the artists joining T-Pain at the festival-styled event. The performance stage abuts Sphere, with its race-day activations and views of the sharp, right-hand Turn 5G, and the chicane spanning Turns 7 through 9.

Las Vegas Grand Prix President and CEO Emily Prazer said her team sought to “bring together some of the music industry’s best,” given Las Vegas’s high standards and rich history of live entertainment.

Guests with ticketed experiences in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will have access to the headlining performances, and also an activations, including Club Magenta by T-Mobile and food-and-beverage available for purchase. Ticket options available in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere include:

● T-Mobile Grandstands: Three-day ticket with assigned seats in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere.

● T-Mobile General Admission: Three-day ticket with standing-room-only views and access to viewing platforms on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional entertainment, such as the Heineken Silver Stage acts, the LIV on the Grid DJ lineup and other performance offerings will be announced in the coming month.

Performance dates and bios of the star headliners are below. Research accordingly.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

