F1, Disney partner to launch show at Fountains of Bellagio on Las Vegas Strip

An F1 show at the Fountains of Bellagio will star Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto.

We’ve seen Mickey and Minnie Mouse in front of the Bellagio fountains for years. But those costumed figures are buskers, not official Disney characters.

In November, we get the real deal.

Disney and Formula One announced their collaboration will launch at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from Nov. 21 to 23.

On the Nov. 22 race day, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto are to appear for the first time in front of the Fountains of Bellagio (and we are not counting costumed buskers).

The performance, which will be produced by Disney Live Entertainment, will integrate music and pyrotechnics and meet Strip standards for spectacle.

The Disneyland Band will also perform the national anthem ahead of race day events, and in celebration of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary in July.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are planning a pit lane walk, which will offer select main grandstand fans the chance to see the race teams at work. Visit f1lasvgasgp.com for more information.

The F1-Disney partnership was made public in May. Dubbed “Fuel the Magic,” the relationship combines the global sports series with Disney’s “iconic storytelling,” the company states, creating an exclusive merchandise line.

“The Disney brand represents the power of storytelling, creativity and connection — values that resonate deeply with fans and partners alike worldwide,” Disney Consumer Products President Tasia Filippatos said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be uniting sports, pop culture and entertainment in a way that delivers an unforgettable experience for both Mickey and Friends and F1 fans globally.”

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Chief Commercial Officer Emily Prazer added, “Our collaboration with Disney builds on a shared passion for storytelling, innovation and creating memorable moments.”

Next year marks the full, worldwide launch of the partnership, formally titled Mickey & Friends and Formula One.

Other highlights:

— The Disney and Formula One Collection will debut at this year’s race, with a shop on-site opening Nov. 8.

— On race day, U.S. fans can watch on Disney-owned ESPN or the ESPN app.

— The “Fuel the Magic” campaign will continue through the 2026 and 2027 F1 seasons. For information about the entire campaign, follow @mickeymouse and @f1 on social media, and look for the hashtag #FuelTheMagic across all social platforms.

