Ex-‘SNL’ cast member to debut at Fontainebleau

Pete Davidson plays BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau for the first time April 11.

The last time we saw Pete Davidson on the Las Vegas Strip, he was playing audience participation with David Blaine.

That was in June 2023, when Davidson joined Blaine on stage at Resorts World for Blaine’s guess-the-ice-pick bit. Davidson himself will be a Strip headliner on April 11 when he plays BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau for the first time.

The former “Saturday Night Live ” cast member’s most recent stand-up show was his “Pete Davidson and Friends” appearance at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in September 2023. He played the “Aces of Comedy” series at the Mirage Theater in 2019, his Las Vegas premiere.

Davidson had been booked at Life is Beautiful’s Kicked Comedy showcase a year earlier but pulled out of the event just after his breakup with Ariana Grande. His 2023 visit, highlighted by his participation in Blaine’s show, was for a friend’s bachelor party.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.