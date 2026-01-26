Corey Harrison is shown in a hospital room in Tulum, Mexico, after an accident on his Harley-Da ...
X-rays of Corey Harrison's injuries after an accident on his Harley-Davidson are shown on Frida ...
Corey Harrison is shown in a hospital room in Tulum, Mexico after an accident on his Harley-Dav ...
Kats!

Ex-‘Pawn Stars’ co-star injured in motorcycle crash in Mexico

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2026 - 10:32 am
 
Updated January 26, 2026 - 12:07 pm

Corey Harrison isn’t standing up for his father, Rick Harrison, at his wedding ceremony in Cancun. The younger Harrison hasn’t been standing up much at all after laying down his Harley-Davidson on Friday in Tulum, Mexico.

Harrison, who has left the “Pawn Stars” History series, said Monday morning he suffered 11 breaks in his rib cage, required 10 stitches in his hand and “smashed my head, hematoma, concussion, all that stuff.”

The 42-year-old Harrison posted shots of himself bed-ridden, both hands wrapped, and a respectable abrasion over his left eye. We also see some medically effective X-rays of his rib cage, arrows pointing to his many fractures.

Harrison will not be at the Rick Harrison-Angie Polushkin wedding party in Cancun, set for Monday. Harrison and Polushkin were legally married in an intimate ceremony Jan. 3 at Little White Wedding Chapel at 1301 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas.

A reception and party were held afterward at nearby Rick’s Rollin’ Smoke BBQ at Pawn Plaza. The event in Cancun was to be a more expansive celebration, with additional friends and family, including the younger Harrison.

Instead, as Harrison posted, “Sorry Pops looks like I’m missing your wedding.” He also said he’s posting an episode of “The Corey Harrison Show” on Monday night, but won’t be about the crash. Tune in anyway. It’s never boring with Mr. Harrison.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

