Entertainment legends pairing up at off-Strip theater

Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight gained fame while leading the Miracles and the Pips, respectively. Now they are combining their star power for a date in Vegas.

Dubbed “Just The Two of Us,” the Robinson-Knight twinbill plays Pearl at the Palms at 8 p.m. April 25 (tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at AXS.com). Both artists are Motown trailblazers and inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Knight’s recording career dates to 1961. With the Pips, she recorded such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “Midnight Train to Georgia,” In 2024, Knight was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 81-year-old Knight has performed in several Las Vegas venues, most recently in last year’s “Four Queens, One Stage” tour at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena. Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills filled out the all-star bill. She starred in a residency production at the Flamingo for three years ending in 2005, and also Tropicana in 2011.

Knight owns a home in Las Vegas, but spends most of her time in Fairview, N.C., just outside Asheville. Her brother Merald “Bubba” Knight still lives in Vegas, still active in the local entertainment community (the “Woo-Woo!” in “Grapevine” was his idea).

Robinson, who still has a residence here, has of course written and performed a stack of hits, among them “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” “My Girl, and “I Second That Emotion.” The 85-year-old legend has written for the Temptations and Marvin Gaye. He has also as lent his name and superstar endorsement to Human Nature, the Australian Motown-tilted act that opened on the Strip (at the old Imperial Palace) in 2009 and still performs several dates at South Point Showroom.

Terry to smoke

Four-time Super Bowl champ, broadcast vet, former Vegas showman AND Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw is hosting a “Smoke & Sip” night at Eight Lounge at Resorts World at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The night will serve as the debut of Bradshaw Bourbon’s six- and 12-year, single-barrel bourbons, will feature cigar pairings, guest bartending and a bourbon Q&A with the NFL legend. Nudge him and maybe he’ll uncork a Jerry Reed tune. The man can sing. Go to eightloungelv.com.

Tease this …

The American Music Awards show is coming back to Las Vegas this summer. But it won’t be at BleauLive Theater. Think bigger. Dick Clark Productions produces the Academy of Country Music Awards, announced for May at MGM Grand Garden Arena, and also the AMAs. I’m feeling the big, regal, green venue for this show.

Cool Hang Alert

Rockers Paul Shortino of Rough Cutt, Quiet Riot and (the original) Spinal Tap (portraying Duke Fame) and Mitch Perry (Cher and Edgar Winter) are at Breeze Bar at Treasure Island from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 6-7. Acoustic, anthemic, great vocals, free parking, no cover. It might not be the Enormodome, but the site lines are better and the the guys will rock it.

