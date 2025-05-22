Entertainment icon adds fall dates to Las Vegas Strip residency

Pop and R&B icon Janet Jackson is adding a half-dozen dates to her Resorts World Theatre residency.

Jackson will headline Sept. 10, 13, 14 17, 19 and 20. She returned to the stage last night in her previously scheduled shows, which marked her first extension. She performs through May 31. Resorts World Theatre will then halt performances as a general-admission section is built into the 5,000-capacity venue.

Tickets for all performances are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time at AXS.com. Tickets remain for this month’s show.

Jackson is to be honored with the Icon Award at Monday’s American Music Awards show at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater. Jackson’s show samples deep cuts, has multiple “wardrobe moments” as promoters put it, created by Thom Browne, and performs such hits as “Control,” “All For You” and “Together Again.”

