Elvis sells out (again) at Westgate, more events coming

The keep coming to kiss the King in Las Vegas, in spirit and in fact. Dozens filed to the stage Thursday night at Westgate’s International Theater for some love-me-tender action with Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell.

The event was nostalgia production “1969 Live Concert: The King Returns,” a return to Presley’s opening show at that very venue on Aug. 31, 1969.

The two hourlong shows brought joy to Presley fans. The performances sold out the 1,600-seat theater, fueled by ticket prices to hearkened to ‘69 levels ($10 to $45). An important take-away, one way to generate business and buzz in this soft ticket-selling summer is to produce a unique Elvis show pegged to one of his famous performances.

Westgate brass and co-producers Doug and Jackie Miranda figured this out as thousands of fans waded into the hotel Thursday afternoon and evening. The resort and entertainment vets have announced three more such Elvis celebrations. Powell will star in all of them.

Up next in ‘26:

— “1973 Live! – Aloha From Westgate,” Jan. 14. The show revisits the satellite broadcast that reached 1.5 billion viewers in 36 countries.

— “1969 Live! – The Return of the King,” July 31. A return to Thursday night’s template.

— “1970 Live! – That’s The Way It Is: Westgate Edition,” October 2026. The project resurrects the set list from “That’s The Way It Is,” the concert documentary shot at the hotel.

The embrace is understandable. At Westgate, you either own Elvis or ignore him. The resort is going with the former, all-in with its history of the King.

Hotel President and General Manager Cami Christensen says, “No place in the world is more connected to The King’s history than Westgate, and we’re proud to be the stage where it all comes back to life.”

Resort Senior Vice President of Marketing and Entertainment met with a group of Presley fans Friday. “They were still on a high from Thursday,” Rawle says. “It was like they are waiting on Christmas Day for what’s to come.”

Powell is personally connected to Presley, an Elvis devotee since age 4, The well-practiced performer nailed a set list from the ‘69 opening, “Suspicious Minds,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “All Shook Up,” “In the Ghetto,” “Memories,” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” tied together.

Elvis also expanded his original show with some great covers, including The Beatles “Yesterday” and “Hey Jude.”

True to form, the show was frequently — bordering on annoyingly — thrown off-step by costumed ladies arriving to smooch the faux-King. But this was the scene at Elvis’s shows, and Presley always obliged.

But Elvis legacy rippled throughout the property. Westgate presented backstage tours, tribute shows at International Bar near at the hotel entrance (Elvis artist Cole backed by Frankie Moreno’s band), in Westgate Cabaret with the “Elvis Comes Home” residency show, the memorabilia display that greets guest and the famed bronze statue with its inaccurate 837-show reference (it is actually 636, verified years ago).

Fans dressed as directed, in late-60s fashions. It was an Elvis happening, in short, a “Viva Las Vegas”-flavored celebration that moves from camp to spectacle. Done right, Presley still fires up a room. The famous announcement closing Elvis’s shows was, “Elvis has left the building.” Visit Westgate, and you’ll believe otherwise.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.