Eight years, 3,000 performances for off-Strip family show

Producer and former mime Hanoch Rosenn said he would practice patience when “Wow — The Las Vegas Spectacular” was in development at the Rio.

That was in the fall of 2017. Rosenn was chatting optimistically in a venue more fit for a hardhat tour than aquatic spectacle. Dust, unfinished seating, extension cords and such set pieces as a giant skull in a bandana were strewn about. Rosenn’s enthusiasm was impressive, and his experience as a performer undeniable.

Rosenn started his career as a mime in Jerusalem, his hometown. In fact, Rosenn’s skills earned him the nickname “The Prince of Mimes.”

But nearly eight years later, Rosenn’s Las Vegas variety show has produced a spectacular moment, notching its 3,000th show at the off-Strip resort on July 31. The family friendly variety show has played to more than 2.5 million people.

“Wow” is loaded with off-beat acts, including plate-spinning chef in a fat suit, a dance number featuring choreographed pirates, a team of synchronized swimmers, jugglers, a Chinese pole duo, five dancers performing to a “Titanic” theme, a contortionist in a giant water bowl, and a dancing tribute to “Singin’ in the Rain.”

The closing number is s Sylvia Sylvia, the semifinalist from “America’s Got Talent” who is famous for shooting an apple off her own head. The act takes 15 minutes and requires a perfect archery setup, with the artist firing single shot into a bullseye, triggering a series of automated shots, and final hitting the fruit atop Sylvia Sylvia’s head. Wild.

This isn’t to suggest “Wow” is a cheap experience. The price points are $71-$101, all-inclusive. But you get a lot of show for that price (check the show’s stats below), and parking is free.

I’ve been saying, and also writing, that Rio’s entertainment focus is especially smart under incoming ownership team from Dreamscape Companies. This family show is not going to make anyone forget “O” or “Absinthe” (though it has outlasted Cirque’s “R.U.N” and “Zumanity,” and Spiegelworld’s “OPM”). But it is a quality experience that will, um, wow the kids.

Under CEO Patrick Miller, the Rio just this week announced the uniquely entertaining “Marriage Can Be Murder” is moving to the hotel Aug. 28. The litigation-defying romp “The Empire Strips Back: A Star Wars Parody” is selling well in the old Chippendales Theater. The Comedy Cellar pulls a strong roster of recurring comics under veteran comedy operator Noam Dworman, who has built an empire with his cluster of clubs at Comedy Cellar in NYC.

And, the Rio has the longest-running, unbroken headliner show currently playing Las Vegas. Penn & Teller will hit their 25th anniversary next year, and are celebrating 50 years together this year. I’ve got plans to reconnect with them in London next month, for their premiere at the legendary Palladium. It might not be a mime-driven spectacular, but wow to that, too

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

"Wow — The Las Vegas Spectacular"

By The Numbers

• "WOW" has performed over 3,000 performances since opening at Rio on September 26, 2017.

• There are 30 performers on stage.

• The cast comes from more than 10 different countries.

• There are over 400 lighting pieces in the show.

• The LED wall is constructed of 24 Million LED lamps, it is 3,300 square feet (316 sqm), there are 3,842 feet of fiber optic cable (3,000 meter) and a total weight is 15,432 lb (7,000kg).

• There are 240 costumes worn by the cast throughout the show.

• Over 10,000 shells were hand-sewn into the costumes.

• Over 100,000 beads are integrated into the costumes.

• There are eight costume changes for every cast member.